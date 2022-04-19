Cyrille Aimee and Singing with Emotion

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
There aren’t many contemporary blues artists who can boast a catalog of 27 albums. Ronnie Earl, whose debut solo recording arrived in 1983, has been averaging an album a year on a variety of labels. But even with all that quantity, Earl’s quality control has never wavered. Now firmly ensconced on the Canadian-based Stony Plain imprint since 2003, he has aligned with a company that supports his recordings with little regard for hits or chart placement.
Bruce Springsteen has no shortage of his own hits, but there were some songs “The Boss” originally wrote and recorded himself that fell flat upon his release then inched up the charts when covered by other artists. When Springsteen released his 1973 debut Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.,...
The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
On January 21, 1957, Patsy Cline made her national television debut on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which aired Monday nights on CBS. The show featured agents and managers from across the country presenting the latest artists they’d signed. Cline’s mother, Hilda Hensley, had pretended to be her manager to secure them a spot at the taping in New York City.
The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
As we’ve shared before, Kelly Clarkson is the musical gift that just keeps giving. Whether she’s hosting the latest or most popular singing competition shows—American Song Contest and The Voice—or giving Jewel her trophy for winning The Masked Singer, Clarkson is a delight in all things music.
There’s nothing so pure and effortless as sibling harmonies. The Everly Brothers proved that early on, and in the hands of Eleanor and Bonnie Whitmore, that tradition continues. The pair have intertwined their efforts before; while Bonnie can claim a string of solo albums, she’s also added her voice to the music made by the Mastersons, a duo that includes Eleanor and her husband Chris Masterson.
“Boxes,” the first track of GRAE’s debut album Whiplash, greets listeners with a four-second cacophony of mangled guitars in their left ear before diving into a bassline, which permeates the record. On the April 15 release, the Toronto-based singer-songwriter reflects on her past, pieces her shards together and moves forward in the jarring LP. The 11 tracks serve to express a colorful, turbulent coming-of-age journey.
Celebrated among fans and critics for her vulnerability and poetic lyricism, R&B’s H.E.R. has perfected what her audience often refers to as the “post-breakup ballad,” though her music style knows no bounds. Earlier this month, the singer, whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, secured her fourth GRAMMY...
Johnny Otis earned the title Godfather of Rhythm and Blues through decades of work as a record producer, bandleader, DJ, talent scout, label owner and TV host. Otis is best remembered for his 1958 Top 10 hit, “Willie and the Hand Jive.”
In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, H.E.R. alongside some of music’s greatest legends including Lenny Kravitz, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis brought down the house in a jaw dropping performance. She opened with a powerful rendition of her song “Damage,” with Jam and Lewis standing beside her, one playing...
Written by Katie Sanakai for Guitar Tricks and 30 Day Singer. Strumming guitar and singing along brings up images of campfires or social gatherings with everyone nestled around the living room, calling out song titles. But you don’t want to be surprised by requests for songs you can’t play or sing, so make yourself a short list of tunes you know for the next time your friends come over and want to have some good, old-fashioned fun.
On April 15, 2017, just days after completing his final interview with Guitar World (or, for that matter, with any guitar magazine in the world), Allan Holdsworth, the great jazz-fusion guitarist, died at his home in Vista, California. His career spanned more than four decades, and his playing is largely...
Yorke performed a wide variety of Radiohead and solo cuts, plus a couple of Smile tunes, at the Zermatt, Switzerland gig. Given that many of Radiohead's most beloved and enduring hits are acoustic guitar-driven, their frontman, Thom Yorke, has a rich vein of material to dip into when playing an acoustic solo gig.
Cadence Baker performs “Train Wreck” by James Arthur, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Cadence Baker (18 years old), Musician from Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Round: Top 20. Song: “Train Wreck” by James Arthur. Cadence Baker American Idol Season 20...
Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
Considered one of the most influential musicians of today's generation, Jacob Collier has been commended and praised by critics and music legends alike for his insane ability to master different types of instruments and produce all of his songs at home. With four studio albums and three Grammy awards under...
