The Range Rover has been with us for over 50 years but is only now entering its fifth generation as a new 2022 model. It's been a slow but definite evolution for the 4x4. It started life as a comfortable two-door farmer's vehicle you could chuck a bail of hay in the back of. Today, it's an elegant SUV for the most discerning of affluent buyers. With a price tag ranging from $104,000 to $163,500, the 2022 Range Rover is now a pure luxurious vehicle. However, it retains its DNA as an exceptional off-road vehicle and can still be bought with a powerful V8 under the hood. This is the 21st century, though, so the V8 has two turbochargers and makes 523 horsepower. The other option is a mild-hybrid 3.0-liter straight-six engine making 394 hp, while a plug-in hybrid powertrain will be available for the 2023 model year.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO