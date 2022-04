The word "stimulus" could be entering our vocabulary once again and this time it could be helping us at the pump. Over the last few years, you may have worked from home for a small stretch. There's a chance it could have been even longer. Some New Yorkers are just now returning to the office after 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us are driving every day for the first time in years and the return to work couldn't have happened at a worse time. Even if you commute to work just 3 days a week, you're feeling the pain at the pump.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO