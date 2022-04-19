ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boxer Amir Khan says he was robbed at gunpoint in London

By Matias Grez, CNN
 2 days ago

Boxer Amir Khan says was he robbed at gunpoint on Monday while he was out in London with wife Faryal Makhdoom. "Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton," Khan wrote on Twitter. "I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily...

