Columbia, MO

Mizzou Hoops roster picture clarifies slightly, but is there more movement coming?

By Josh Matejka
rockmnation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took all of ~48 hours for Mizzou’s scholarship situation to clear up. After a weekend that saw Sean East and D’Moi Hodge join Dennis Gates’ team in Columbia, Missouri sat one scholarship over the limit. As Sam pointed out on Sunday, Gates and his staff technically don’t need to be...

www.rockmnation.com

Comments / 0

