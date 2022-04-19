ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

April 19, 2022

By Crusader Staff
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 2 days ago

The Gary Branch of NAACP in partnership with Gary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa... Research clearly shows the benefits of adding plant-based items to our diet. But what are the plant-based food options and what makes them so good......

chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Crusader Newspaper

March 25, 2022

Entrepreneurship can solve some of the largest social and economic challenges of our time, especially for Black Americans. It’s a challenging uphill battle, but... It's all fun and games when the creators of Bragger's Rights, Fam Foolery, Just Play Entertainment, TipOff Games and Trading Races collaborate to bring you the Black Girl Magic Brunch!...
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Airport Authority chairman to address chamber luncheon

The Gary Chamber of Commerce recently announce the guest speaker for their monthly General Membership Meeting/Luncheon Pete Visclosky, Chairman of the Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority (GCIAA), on Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:00 Noon, at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Council Oak Steak House, 5400W. 29th Avenue, Gary. Pete Visclosky, the...
GARY, IN
FOX59

Holcomb gives timeline of $125 Indiana tax refund payments

INDIANAPOLIS – An estimated 4.3 million Hoosiers will get something extra in their bank accounts this summer. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Hoosiers should start receiving their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund “in the coming weeks.” The governor said the money is effectively a 12% cut in the average Hoosier’s annual income tax liability. Approximately $545 million […]
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Monthly Archives: March, 2022

Biden administration announces largest-ever oil reserve release. The White House on Thursday, March 31, announced plans for the largest-ever release of oil from the United States’ strategic reserves. It said in a... Lawmakers pass ban on withholding college transcripts. Crusader Staff - March 31, 2022 0. By PETER HANCOCK...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Illinois State
Gary, IN
Government
WIBC.com

“It’s coming.”: Where Indiana Is On Pot On The Eve Of 4/20

STATEWIDE — Marijuana use in Indiana is still illegal, though, on the eve of every pot smoker’s favorite day, many advocates for legalizing marijuana in Indiana are optimistic that progress is being made on that front. Tomorrow is April 20th, also known as 4/20, in pot smoking culture...
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

State acts to partially retire unemployment debt

Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed a measure to allocate $2.7 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay down more than half of the state’s outstanding $4.5 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund debt. The measure, an amendment to Senate Bill 2803, also included over $1.4 billion...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Governor Pritzker Issues Updated Mask Guidelines to Align with Federal Court Ruling

To align with the ending of the enforcement of the federal mask mandate on public transportation following a federal court ruling, Governor Pritzker announced on Tuesday, April 19, he will revise Illinois’ executive order executive order lifting those requirements for the State of Illinois. As a result, masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs, or in airports. Executive Order 2022-06 will be amended to reflect these changes. Local municipalities retain the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lew Wallace
The Crusader Newspaper

Life and Legacy of the Late Mayor Harold Washington Honored During April 12th 100th Birthday Centennial Celebration at Harold Washington Library

To many Chicagoans who loved, respected, and admired the late Mayor Harold Washington, Chicago’s first Black chief executive, it’s still hard to believe that he died of a fatal heart attack the day before Thanksgiving, thirty-five (35) years ago on November 25, 1987 in his City Hall office. Had he lived, the late beloved Mayor would have turned one-hundred this year on April 15, 2022. In honor of the late Mayor Harold Washington, the Hon. Mayor Loris Lightfoot has partnered with the nonprofit Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee (MHWLC) to honor his profound life and legacy at a gala “2022 The Year of Harold” reception and program on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at the namesake Harold Washington Library, 400 South State Street in the 9th Floor Winter Garden. Event Co-Chairs include Governor J.B. Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder /civil-rights activist Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

McDermott smokes marijuana in Senate campaign ad calling for legalization

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Democrats are renewing their push for cannabis legalization as its party’s candidate for U.S. Senate releases a campaign ad that shows him smoking marijuana. In the ad released online, Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott, who is challenging Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana), calls for federal legalization of the drug. The ad was filmed in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Hoosiers, some politicians push to legalize marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of Hoosiers, including some politicians, came together to argue their case for legalizing marijuana in Indiana. It's all part of a statewide cannabis tour that kicked off Wednesday at the American Legion Post 34 on the north side of Indianapolis. Veterans shared stories of how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Crusader Staff#Ihda#Powerball Jackpot Won#Centers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Powerball
WTWO/WAWV

Do you have unclaimed money in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WTWO/WAWV) – Show me the money! Indiana has $700 million dollars in unclaimed cash and property and some of it could be yours. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office overseas unclaimed money and items and says roughly 1 in 10 people have unclaimed cash. The folks in that office work hard to help people get […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Holcomb announces $400 million in broadband grants

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday said the latest round of Next Level grants will connect nearly 53,000 homes and businesses. The governor’s comments came during an event with the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce. He said good internet connections are as important as roads and bridges if Indiana wants to remain economically competitive. Holcomb said the state is focusing on high-tech jobs such as life sciences and chip manufacturing when it decides which employers to recruit.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy