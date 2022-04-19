Freddie Freeman, Kenley Jansen share spotlight against former teams in Dodgers' win

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman reunited with his former Atlanta Braves teammates ahead of their game on Monday night. After winning the World Series last season, Atlanta Braves longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman hit free agency. Both the Braves and Freeman could not reach an agreement on a contract, leading the first baseman to sign on with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games with a series-opening victory against the Atlanta Braves, but the story of the night was Freddie Freeman. Entering the game Freeman was still looking for his first home run in a Dodgers uniform. As he stepped up to the plate against his former club, it didn’t take long for the Southern California native to change that.
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Freddie Freeman arrived at Dodger Stadium and headed to the visiting clubhouse for an emotional reunion with his former Atlanta Braves teammates. Kenley Jansen showed up and promptly got lost trying to find his way to the Braves’ side after 12 years as the Dodgers’ closer.
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
The Chicago Cubs acquired left-hander Sean Newcomb from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for veteran reliever Jesse Chavez and cash considerations, the team announced Wednesday. Atlanta designated Newcomb, 28, for assignment Tuesday following his dismal start to the season. The former first-round pick put up a 7.20 ERA with four strikeouts and four walks in three relief appearances this month.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin knew he hadn’t allowed a hit to the Atlanta Braves. He was more focused on not getting ahead of himself. The right-hander threw his slider for strikes and attacked the Braves with an array of secondary pitches while going six shutout innings for the third time in his big league career and first in two years.
April 19 - Freddie Freeman's first home run with his new team came in his first at-bat against his former team and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 7-4 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Monday. In the first matchup of 2022...
