Los Angeles, CA

Freddie Freeman, Kenley Jansen share spotlight against former teams in Dodgers' win

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

In his first at-bat against his former team,...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Watch Freddie Freeman reunite, embrace former Braves teammates

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman reunited with his former Atlanta Braves teammates ahead of their game on Monday night. After winning the World Series last season, Atlanta Braves longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman hit free agency. Both the Braves and Freeman could not reach an agreement on a contract, leading the first baseman to sign on with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman opens up on current relationship with Braves

It wasn’t long ago that Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman was celebrating his World Series championship with the Atlanta Braves. A lot changed in the offseason that transpired, including what team the former MVP plays for. Now, Freeman is set to square off with his former team, and he kept it completely honest when discussing his current relationship with the organization, via Fabian Ardaya.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Freddie Freeman & Cody Bellinger Homer, Trea Turner’s 3-RBI Double Vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games with a series-opening victory against the Atlanta Braves, but the story of the night was Freddie Freeman. Entering the game Freeman was still looking for his first home run in a Dodgers uniform. As he stepped up to the plate against his former club, it didn’t take long for the Southern California native to change that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Atlanta, GA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Freddie Freeman homers in first at-bat vs. Braves since joining Dodgers [Video]

Freddie Freeman landed with the Dodgers instead of staying with the Braves in free agency and he had a gift for his former team in his first at-bat. Monday night marked a bittersweet moment for Atlanta Braves fans. On one hand, they were going to get to see Freddie Freeman reunite with his former teammates still just several months after they won a World Series together. Of course, the other hand is that Freeman is now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers facing Atlanta for the first time since his free agency departure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Braves trade Newcomb to Cubs for Chavez

The Chicago Cubs acquired left-hander Sean Newcomb from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for veteran reliever Jesse Chavez and cash considerations, the team announced Wednesday. Atlanta designated Newcomb, 28, for assignment Tuesday following his dismal start to the season. The former first-round pick put up a 7.20 ERA with four strikeouts and four walks in three relief appearances this month.
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Defeat Braves In Rubber Match Of Series

Tony Gonsolin turned in one of the best starts of his career and Freddie Freeman provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with an early lead in their 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves to take the rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Gonsolin didn’t have command of his fastball but still managed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Braves: Alex Anthopoulos still looks smart after Freddie Freeman’s brief revenge

Atlanta Braves executive Alex Anthopoulos still looks smart for letting Freddie Freeman walk in free agency even after the brief revenge. It didn’t take long for Freddie Freeman to reunite with his Atlanta Braves teammates this season. A mid-April matchup between the Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers in Southern California pitted the two against each other. In Freeman’s first at-bat versus his former club, he sent a pitch from Huascar Ynoa over the fence for a home run.
ATLANTA, GA
cbs17

Dodgers beat Braves 5-1, take 2 of 3 vs World Series champs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin knew he hadn’t allowed a hit to the Atlanta Braves. He was more focused on not getting ahead of himself. The right-hander threw his slider for strikes and attacked the Braves with an array of secondary pitches while going six shutout innings for the third time in his big league career and first in two years.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

