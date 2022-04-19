Another former Ram, Troy Reeder, is part of Chargers' scheme to rebuild defense

The Kansas City Chiefs had a virtual pre-draft meeting with one of the most athletic cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. According to our friend Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Chiefs are among six teams to have met virtually with University of Texas-San Antonio CB Tariq Woolen. The other teams include the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. Woolen has also taken top-30 visits with the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts per Melo. Virtual pre-draft meetings and top-30 visits have separate limits, so this meeting does not count toward the 30 prospects allotted to visit the team.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO