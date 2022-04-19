ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Another former Ram, Troy Reeder, is part of Chargers' scheme to rebuild defense

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Troy Reeder is the latest ex-Ram to...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Fires Back At Adam Schefter: Fans React

Deebo Samuel went after ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his recent Instagram story. On Thursday, Schefter added new context to Samuels’ reported trade request. The longtime NFL insider reported the San Francisco 49ers star wants out of the Bay Area to return closer to home in South Carolina. “I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Seahawks Draft Profile: Calvin Austin III

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, the Seahawks will have a chance to kickstart a new era for the franchise with eight selections, including a top-10 pick and four picks total in the first three rounds. Over the next month...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs had virtual pre-draft meeting with UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

The Kansas City Chiefs had a virtual pre-draft meeting with one of the most athletic cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. According to our friend Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Chiefs are among six teams to have met virtually with University of Texas-San Antonio CB Tariq Woolen. The other teams include the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. Woolen has also taken top-30 visits with the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts per Melo. Virtual pre-draft meetings and top-30 visits have separate limits, so this meeting does not count toward the 30 prospects allotted to visit the team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Report: Veteran DE Mario Addison Visiting Seahawks

Seeking additional help for their pass rush, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, the Seahawks reportedly brought veteran defensive end Mario Addison in for a free agent visit on Wednesday. Addison, who will turn 35 years old in September, spent the past two seasons with the Bills, contributing 59...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy