ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Giants news, 4/19: Draft rumors, Evan Engram, more

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeal hasn’t run a 40-yard dash for scouts. “That’s what you go to college for: to put it on tape,” Neal said. “The NFL is going to watch it, and that’s what they judge you based on. The tape.”. Ranking Giants’ biggest NFL Draft...

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
NESN

NFL Rumors: These Teams Expected To Pursue Star WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel sent shockwaves around the NFL world Wednesday when he informed ESPN’s Jeff Darlington about the trade request he delivered to the 49ers. And this might surprise you, but the star wide receiver’s market is expected to be very, very robust. Darlington’s ESPN colleague, Field Yates, summed...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#New York Giants#Bbv#Apple Podcasts
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.”
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Kyler Murray Makes Offseason Decision: NFL World Reacts

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray keeps saying he’s committed to the NFL franchise. But actions always speak louder than words. His latest decision is being put under a microscope by NFL fans. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning that Murray will not be attending the team’s offseason...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has and always will support Colin Kaepernick. However, he’s getting pretty exhausted by all this “comeback” talk. Kaepernick, the former 49ers star, has made it clear he wants to play in the NFL again one day. He’s even willing to accept a backup position. The only issue is he hasn’t been in the league since 2016.
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes Official Decision On Browns Workout

Baker Mayfield is getting as far away from the Cleveland Browns that he possibly can. The former Oklahoma star will not be attending the team’s offseason workout program, which begins on Tuesday. Mayfield, who started for the Browns these past four years, lost his starting gig the moment the...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy