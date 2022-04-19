ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Body Found in Susquehanna River Monday

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Dauphin County, PA) -- A body found in the Susquehanna River Monday may be that of a man who police...

whp580.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Police release ID of body found Monday in St. Joseph

St. Joseph police have released the identity of the body found Monday morning. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the person as 39-year-old Amy Nussbeck, described as local, but homeless. The department says a suspicious death investigation is underway. Police reported discovering the body in the 700 block of Olive...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
WPRI 12 News

Police: Body found floating in Taunton River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A death investigation in Fall River is not considered suspicious, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, who confirmed the person died by suicide. Police and fire responded to the Taunton River near Battleship Cove on Sunday afternoon where they recovered the body of a deceased male floating in […]
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Body found in Battleship Cove in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE)- A body was found floating in the Taunton River near Battle Ship Cove on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fall River Police Department. Police and fire responded to the scene at around 12:44 p.m. and found the body of a deceased man. The Bristol County District...
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Susquehanna River#Into The Water#The Dead Man
WPFO

Body found in Little Androscoggin River identified as missing man

AUBURN (WGME) -- The State Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that the body found in the Little Androscoggin River Monday is that of 67-year-old Mark Conley of Naples. The body was discovered near the Barker Mill Dam around 12:06 p.m. Monday. Conley's car was found in the Little Androscoggin River...
AUBURN, ME
KTVL

Body of missing Siskiyou County man found by family in Klamath River

SISKYOU COUNTY , Calif. — The body of a missing Siskiyou County man, Christopher Aubrey, has been found, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, SCSO said they were notified by Aubrey's family members they possibly located Aubrey deceased in the Klamath River. A deputy responded to the scene to confirm the person's identity and investigate their death.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Akron Beacon Journal

Wet concrete stops driver who drove around barriers

If the sign says "Road Closed," there's likely a good reason, as one motorist found out Wednesday in Akron. City officials say the driver went around warning signs and ended up stuck in freshly poured concrete at the intersection of Dart Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard around midmorning. Workers were...
AKRON, OH
People

Fla. Teen Charged in Deaths of 6 People After Allegedly Driving BMW 151 Miles Per Hour, Posting Videos

A Florida teen who allegedly drove his car at a speed of over 150 mph is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after crashing into an SUV, killing all six occupants. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges 18-year-old Noah Galle — who was 17 years old at the time of the incident — was driving a BMW M5 down a Delray Beach, Fla., highway in January when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, causing it to flip multiple times.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BBC

Crushed crewman's fatal injuries underestimated, sheriff says

Injuries suffered by a crew member who later died after being crushed on an offshore vessel were underestimated, a sheriff has said. Pjero Kurida, 29, died in hospital after being crushed while the ER Athina was off Aberdeen in 2012. Coastguards were not alerted and he was instead taken ashore...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy