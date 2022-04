HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a death investigation Monday. A body has been found in the Susquehanna River near Three Mile Island. According to Trooper Megan Ammerman, there is no threat to the public. The identity of the individual has not yet been released. Trooper Ammerman says no […]

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO