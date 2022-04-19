ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons pain free now?

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
. @ramonashelburne says Ben Simmons is “pain free” 👀 📽️ “NBA Today”

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN NBA analyst @RJeff24 joins The Woj Pod to breakdown the opening weekend of the playoffs, including Nets-Celtics, Ben Simmons, Wolves-Grizzlies, an ode to the Cavs’ season, much more.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ben Simmons has some pep in his step during pregame workouts today. #NetsLevel #Netsworld pic.twitter.com/kgjiKnd7yH2:49 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Ben Simmons has been getting some dribbling exercises in here pregame for the last 20 minutes or so. These last few pregames it feels like he’s been coming out early to try and get a feel for what it’s like to be on an NBA floor again. – 2:49 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Jumped on with @DHenryTV from @SNYtv to talk #Nets#Celtics, if Ben Simmons can help when he returns … youtu.be/41OwK_3rasg via @YouTube2:32 PM

John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

honestly we should all send Ben Simmons a thank you card for making this Tyrese Maxey season possible – 8:22 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#NBA playoff schedule did #Nets ‘huge’ Ben Simmons return favor nypost.com/2022/04/16/nba… via @nypostsports7:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

No surprises for the Brooklyn Nets on their Game 1 injury report. Joe Harris and Ben Simmons are both out. No one else listed on the report. – 4:38 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

All hands on deck for the Nets for Game 1 against the Celtics, except Joe Harris (ankle surgery) and Ben Simmons (conditioning) – 4:37 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Brooklyn Nets officially list Ben Simmons as out for Game 1 tomorrow vs the Boston Celtics – 4:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Aside from Ben Simmons and Joe Harris, as expected, the Nets have a clean bill of health ahead of Game 1 tomorrow against the Celtics. – 4:36 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons still has yet to get cleared for contact work. A source close to Simmons: “There’s nothing new there…The next step is to get him cleared for one-on-one stuff, see him bang to see how the back holds up.” #Nets2:07 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash on Ben Simmons still not participating fully in practice: “He’s still on his individual program, still working through his rehab and 1-on-0 stuff….He does some running, but like I said no sprinting.” #Nets2:05 PM

Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy

Ben Simmons is cleared to practice… There’s a potential Eastern Conference bombshell for you! #NBA1:29 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Ben Simmons just turned toward reporters, said “Make sure you get this.” And then he dunked! pic.twitter.com/LYGZ2vou6512:50 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Ben Simmons just looked over at me and said — “Make sure you get this. Then dunked — and said “There you go.” pic.twitter.com/Kn8pE7NOlQ12:47 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Reporters walked into practice, Ben Simmons turned and looked, said “Make sure you get this” and proceeded to dunk. #Nets pic.twitter.com/FvV7xKQKlr12:46 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons shooting at practice. #Nets pic.twitter.com/Y4imLYe1N212:45 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on plan for Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons to join teammates on the practice floor in the coming week, with a possible return looming later in the Nets-Celtics series: es.pn/3KOw2tX11:48 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Sources: There’s growing optimism that Ben Simmons could make his Nets and season debut as early as Game 3 against Boston, at Barclays Center next Saturday. – 11:13 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nets hopeful to have Ben Simmons back later in series vs Celtics sportando.basketball/en/nets-hopefu…11:02 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: After running and shooting pain-free for over a week, the Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons is expected to take the next step on the court in the coming week: Beginning to go against teammates on the practice floor. – 10:53 AM

Brandon Robinson: Ben Simmons healthy for the Nets would work wonders in Brooklyn & while Nets coach Steve Nash has been picky with words, I remember what he shared with me last month when he told @BallySports that @BenSimmons25 will be “a problem for other teams in multiple facets of the game.” -via Twitter / April 17, 2022

Nets Daily: WOJ: Nets hoping for Game 5 or Game 6 return for Ben Simmons, starting practice this week. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / April 17, 2022

The Nets will tip off their first-round playoff series in Boston on Sunday. Is there a chance of Simmons playing versus the Celtics? Game 4 won’t be until April 25 at Barclays Center, a day or two later than every other series’ Game 4. The source close to Simmons said that extra time would be a big help in the All-Star’s race against time to return from a herniated L-4 disk. “The NBA did us a huge favor,” the source told The Post. “There’s like 10 days in there [to recover].” -via New York Post / April 17, 2022

#Ramonashelburne#Wojespn#Espn#Rjeff24#The Woj Pod#Nets Celtics#Wolves Grizzlies#Cavs
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Roasted Kenny Smith After Kenny Asked Chuck To Google Him: "I Did. It Said, 'Who?'"

Charles Barkley is one of the NBA's most hilarious media personalities, someone that says exactly what he thinks even if it's about the fans. His rapport with his fellow castmates on Inside The NBA is nothing short of epic, and his constant arguments with Shaquille O'Neal for example, make the show that much more worth watching. But it's not just Shaq who is on the end of Chuck's burns, every once in a while, he'll make fun of Kenny 'The Jet' Smith as well.
NBA
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
