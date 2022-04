FOXBORO (CBS) — The U.S. Open Cup is coming to Gillette Stadium. The New England Revolution are set to host FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, May 11 at 7 pm in the Round of 32. The match will mark the first U.S. Open Cup meeting between the two clubs. If New England defeats Cincinnati, it will advance to the Round of 16 to face the winner of the other East Central Group matchup between USL Championship clubs Detroit City SC and Louisville City FC. The Revolution are three-time finalists and one-time winners of the U.S. Open Cup, claiming the trophy in 2007. New...

