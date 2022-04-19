ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide (Leyndell, Ashen Capital) - Elden Ring Gameplay Walkthrough

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis gameplay walkthrough will show you how to defeat Godfrey, First Elden Lord...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Fringefolk Hero’s Grave walkthrough

Fringefolk Hero’s Grave is a dungeon in Elden Ring’s West Limgrave filled with traps and enemies as well as lots of loot and a boss fight. In this Elden Ring Fringefolk Hero’s Grave walkthrough, we’ll tell you how to access and navigate the dungeon, defeat the boss, and what loot you can expect.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Rennala Boss Guide: How to Beat Rennala in Elden Ring

For most players, Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, will be the second demigod to defeat on the path to becoming Elden Lord. She may not have the brute strength of Godrick the Grafted, but her fight has a slight trick to it that can throw players used to the more straightforward fights Elden Ring has presented thus far. Here's how to beat her.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Dungeon#Cutscenes#Intro#Video Game#Ashen Capital#First Elden
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Games for April 2022 Revealed

Xbox previously revealed some games planned for April 2022 weeks ago, and now that we're halfway through the month, we've gotten news of our second batch of games planned to drop before May. Those include some more games made available through EA Play, several indies, and Bugsnax, the game which was previously only available on the PlayStation consoles and through the Epic Games Store. Some of those games are available now while others will be released before the month is over.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Lord of the Rings Online update makes six years of content free to play

Lord of the Rings Online's latest update has made a massive chunk of its content free to play. As of Update 33: The Yondershire, which went live on April 20, you can play most of the game, all the way through 2013's Helm's Deep update, for free. If you've been waiting for a reason to jump into the game, it doesn't get much more free than this.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
laptopmag.com

D&D Direct April 21: Time, link and how to watch

If you're a D&D fanatic like me, you'll want to hop in on this D&D Direct that's happening today, April 21, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. According to Wizards' blog post, we'll be seeing exclusive reveals about the D&D TTRPG, books, video games, entertainment, and more. Here's everything we know about the event so far, and where to stream it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Reportedly Exploring Ads in Games to Rival Xbox Plans

PlayStation is reportedly planning to feature advertisements in some select video games. The platform holder already has a history of ads in the gaming space, but this would be the most significant approach to date. Previously, PlayStation had a free game/social space called PlayStation Home. Within it, players could live a virtual life by owning a home, buying items, playing games, and so on. They'd also allow films to advertise via movie trailers, but it was more cohesive. Now, as games like Fortnite are showing the power of advertising in free-to-play games thanks to crossovers with some of the biggest corporations in the world, platform holders are looking to monetize it.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to turn furniture in The Sims 4

Knowing how to turn furniture in The Sims 4 is essential if you want to maintain the feng shui of your digital dwellings, and have full control over where everything goes in your home layouts. The ability to turn objects and move them freely means you have much more scope and freedom for where to place them – in fact, rotating objects will increase the number of layout options available in The Sims 4 by 300%, and it means you can make a lot better use of limited space if you're working with smaller living quarters. It's easy once you know how, so follow our guidance and you'll soon become a room arranging expert.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Sega is rebooting Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio as live games, apparently

When you think of big Sega franchises, you probably think of a certain hedgehog who's recently gone Hollywood for the second time, or perhaps the melodramatic machismo of the Yakuza series. According to a new report from Bloomberg, however, those aren't the names that Sega is trying to make into hit live games — instead, it's late '90s classics Jet Grind Radio (AKA Jet Set Radio) and Crazy Taxi. The Offspring could not be reached for comment.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Sims 4' Free Real Estate Cheat: Move Your Sims to Any House

Those who played the original Sims game when it dropped in February 2000 know that cheats have been built into the life-simulator game since day one. What new and returning players might not realize is these codes now include way more than the standard "rosebud" money cheat. For example: Did you know you can use a real estate cheat on The Sims 4 to move your Sim into any home in the game?
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PS4 error codes and how to fix them

If a PS4 error code is causing you some issues, you might need to know what it means or what’s causing it to sort yourself out with a fix. Error codes on the console can arise from bugs in games or even network issues on PSN which could be out of your control. While some error codes can be sorted with a nifty trick, you might just have to be patient and wait for a hotfix update or network issues to resolve themselves. We’re keeping track on error codes that do occur for PS4 and trying to find the reason for them popping up and the latest fixes to get them out the way. Find whichever PS4 error codes is causing you problems below, and we should have all the details you need to fix it.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best Web Hosting for 2022

Maybe you're thinking of starting a side business, or you're one of the millions who recently left a job and want to start your own business. Maybe you want to start a blog for fun. No matter what your reason, starting a website is an exciting process. It's also a...
INTERNET
TechSpot

Bandai Namco plans a Gundam metaverse composed of virtual space colonies

In context: The world is still divided on the concept of a "metaverse." Some say it's the next frontier for the internet, whereas others don't see the purpose, arguing that we already have access to anything the metaverse could provide. Still, these ongoing discussions haven't stopped the likes of Facebook and, now, Bandai Namco from cutting out a space for themselves in this futuristic digital world. The latter has already laid out plans for a Gundam-focused "Metaverse Project."
COMICS
TechCrunch

Instagram rolls out product tagging feature to US users

To tag a product, after choosing a photo or video, and moving past the filtering and editing screen, tap “Tag people” on the “New Post” screen. Select “Add tag.” First, tag the brand, then select the “Products” option on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. Then, you can search up the product, select the item with the right specifications and tap the photo to add the tag.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy