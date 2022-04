As we saw yesterday, Kane was absent from Oilers practice and now we know why as he will be looking to recoup some or all of his contract with the San Jose Sharks that was voided back in early January. Leading up to these issues, Kane was in the fourth season of a seven-year, $49 million contract and stands to lose about $22.9 million as a result of his contract being terminated. Before this all happened, however, Kane was suspended for 21 games near the start of the year for allegedly submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, which resulted in him being assigned to the AHL’s Barracuda after the suspension was over. Kane did not play any games for San Jose in 2021-22.

