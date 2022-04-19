ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what to do with your plastic eggs now that Easter is over

By Nexstar Media Wire, Hope Sloop
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – After the holiday weekend, homes across the country are filled with more plastic Easter eggs – and candy – than normal.

While many believe that the right way to dispose of the colorful holiday staples is to throw them into the recycling bin, experts say you may want to think again.

According to Lincoln California Recycling and Garbage , plastic Easter eggs are not recyclable and some have even been found to contain BPA and lead paint. Experts recommend holding onto your eggs so that you don’t have to buy new ones each year.

No need for eggs next Easter? You could also donate your items to an organization or club that will use them in the future, a tip that the City of Encinitas, California, suggests.

“Understandably, not everyone has room to store extra eggs. If you find yourself in a spot where the trash bin is looking like the most appealing option, consider reaching out to your local Boys and Girls Club, church, or other community organization that could use these eggs for an event or craft,” the City of Encinitas said in a Facebook post .

Now, if you are someone who doesn’t fancy themself as much of an arts and crafts person, no sweat! Once again, the internet saves the day with a few suggestions.

Taste of Home offers a list of creative ways to reuse your Easter eggs, such as creating a strand of Easter holiday lights, mini garden displays, or wobbly toys for children.

If you’re looking to become more environmentally friendly for future Easter celebrations and don’t want to buy any more plastic eggs, Encinitas Climate Dashboard recommends using wooden and cardboard eggs to cut down on unnecessary waste.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

