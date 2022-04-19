ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

As lawmakers and utilities embrace renewable natural gas, environmental groups raise concerns

By Amanda Gokee
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJpE6_0fDMO7dp00

Buried under a pile of trash in a landfill in northern New Hampshire, apple cores, eggshells, and other bits of discarded food are decomposing. That process generates a greenhouse gas many times more potent than carbon dioxide – a gas the state’s utilities want to capture and use as fuel.

This so-called renewable natural gas comes from other sources , too: livestock operations generating agricultural waste and wastewater treatment plants that handle human waste. Once purified, the gas is “fully interchangeable with conventional natural gas,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy. As of last September, that had resulted in 548 landfill gas projects across the country, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Gas utilities in New Hampshire are looking to use renewable natural gas as a fuel of the future. Lawmakers have broadly supported the efforts, in spite of environmental and cost concerns. Renewable natural gas could cost three times as much as conventional natural gas.

Senate Bill 424 was voted out of two Senate committees with unanimous support and passed the Senate floor on a voice vote in March. The bill left the House Science, Technology, and Energy Committee with five House lawmakers voting against it and 15 in its favor, and it is now up for a vote before the full House with the committee’s recommendation that it pass into law.

The bill would allow natural gas companies to procure up to 5 percent of their total gas from renewable natural gas, charging the expense to ratepayers. It establishes a framework for doing this. Utilities would have to go through a competitive bidding process to determine where they are getting the gas, and they’d have to consult with the Department of Energy on proposals they receive. Contracts for buying the gas would be capped at 15 years unless the Department of Energy granted a special approval.

“The purpose of this act is to encourage the procurement of renewable natural gas and investment in renewable natural gas infrastructure by gas utilities, provided that the Public Utilities Commission finds utility proposals to be in the public interest,” the bill states.

New Hampshire’s two gas utilities are on board with that goal, and both have registered their support for SB 424. Alec O’Meara, a spokesperson for Unitil, said the company views renewable natural gas as a cornerstone for its sustainability initiatives. “We see renewable natural gas as sort of the next step and what the next fuel source would be,” he said in an interview.

“This is where things are headed. We believe this is going to be a cornerstone to carbon-free energy going forward,” he said.

Unitil lobbyist Kate Bourque had the same message for House lawmakers about the environmental benefits, “including, but not limited to, potentially being carbon neutral.”

But as the Legislature debates the future of renewable natural gas, at least two environmental groups in the state are concerned environmental harms such as unwanted methane emissions or leakages could outweigh the benefits of the emerging technology.

Nick Krakoff, a staff attorney for the Conservation Law Foundation, said the guardrails in the bill are too weak to guarantee the promised environmental benefits.

“It gives utilities an opportunity to claim they’re doing something green and environmentally beneficial. But when you pull back the layer, it’s not going to be environmentally beneficial,” Krakoff said.

One specific problem, Krakoff said, is a lack of accounting when it comes to methane leakages, which can occur during processing or transportation and can quickly cancel out the climate benefits associated with renewable natural gas. And the greenhouse gas emissions from transporting the gas must be calculated as well, he said. The bill is currently silent on both. “When you weigh the greenhouse gas impacts, you need to look at the whole picture,” he said.

Krakoff’s larger critique of renewable natural gas is that it’s diverting attention and money from cleaner alternatives, like heat pumps.

The Conservation Law Foundation has written that the gas is both costly and limited; the organization argues that, for those reasons, it will do little to lower emissions but could be used to justify building and maintaining fossil fuel infrastructure.

“It’s just a way of avoiding what really needs to be done to transition to clean energy,” Krakoff said.

O’Meara said Unitil is pursuing both heat pumps and renewable natural gas. “We believe that finding a way to decarbonize natural gas infrastructure is part of the solution as well,” he said.

The Sierra Club opposes the bill, citing climate concerns with extraction methods for renewable natural gas and the high cost.

“The nutshell is that it’s not going to deliver on lowering emissions (or) on lowering people’s costs,” said Catherine Corkery, chapter director of the New Hampshire Sierra Club.

In a docket currently before the Public Utilities Commission, Liberty proposed a 17-year contract to buy renewable natural gas procured from the Bethlehem landfill. Under the contract, the gas would be around three times as expensive as conventional natural gas. That docket is currently on hold, as the Legislature decides whether the framework proposed in SB 424 will go into effect.

The Sierra Club has also pointed to a 2013 study from the California Air Resources Board, the clean air government agency in California, which found that techniques to yield greater output of methane from landfills also result in more uncaptured methane: 3.8 to 7.8 times more emissions enter the air compared to capturing the methane or burning it off. The report includes a policy recommendation against new projects to turn landfill gas into energy.

But leaving methane in a closed landfill is problematic, too. Landfills need to optimize their collection system, said Dr. Tarek Abichou, a civil engineer who studies greenhouse gas emissions from landfills at Florida A&M University. In Abichou’s view, renewable natural gas is one way of encouraging landfills to do that.

“We are telling people we have to go after methane as the quickest, most effective way to get a handle on climate change,” he said.

The post As lawmakers and utilities embrace renewable natural gas, environmental groups raise concerns appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin .

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

West Virginia Sen. Manchin applauds FERC policy shift on natural gas pipelines

WASHINGTON (WV NEWS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is praising a recently announced policy shift by the federal agency that oversees natural gas pipelines. On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said a plan to consider climate effects will now be considered a draft and will only apply to future projects, according to reporting from The Associated Press.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NY1

Environmental groups urge rejection of New York gas tax suspension

Prominent environmental, transit and good-government organizations on Friday urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject a proposed gas tax suspension in the state budget, arguing it would run counter to the state's efforts to combat climate change and deprive road improvement projects of funding. Lawmakers and Hochul are negotiating a potential...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New Hampshire State
eenews.net

Inside a legal doctrine that could derail Biden climate regs

EPA’s fuel economy rule. A metric that underpins major climate regulations. The next power plant emissions rule. These are just three Biden-era regulations and policies subject to courtroom challenges driven by a long-dormant legal doctrine seen by conservatives as a winning argument against aggressive federal climate action. “All the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Middletown Press

Methane survey from small plane finds more pollution, waste

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A pollution survey using sensors on small airplanes to detect methane emissions across a major U.S. oil and natural gas production zone points to greater releases of the potent climate-warming gas than previous estimated by other methods, according to results published Wednesday. Underwritten by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Natural Gas#Greenhouse Gas#Methane Gas#Methane Emissions#Senate#Energy Committee#House
Axios

Biden expanding drilling leases despite climate goals

The Biden administration's leasing policy finds a White House grappling with the dueling pressures of tight energy markets and a fast-warming planet. Catch up fast: The Interior Department will resume selling oil-and-gas leases on federal lands but raise the fees companies must pay on what they produce, the agency said Friday afternoon.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
ScienceBlog.com

Methane leaks much worse than estimates; fix available

The amount of methane – a greenhouse gas 30 times more potent at trapping heat than carbon dioxide over 100 years – leaking from a huge U.S. oil and gas producing region is several times greater than the federal government estimates, according to a new study led by Stanford University.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Methane emissions from US low production oil and natural gas well sites

Eighty percent of US oil and natural gas (O&G) production sites are low production well sites, with average site-level production â‰¤15 barrels of oil equivalent per day and producing only 6% of the nation's O&G output in 2019. Here, we integrate national site-level O&G production data and previously reported site-level CH4 measurement data (n"‰="‰240) and find that low production well sites are a disproportionately large source of US O&G well site CH4 emissions, emitting more than 4 (95% confidence interval: 3-6) teragrams, 50% more than the total CH4 emissions from the Permian Basin, one of the world's largest O&G producing regions. We estimate low production well sites represent roughly half (37-75%) of all O&G well site CH4 emissions, and a production-normalized CH4 loss rate of more than 10%-a factor of 6-12 times higher than the mean CH4 loss rate of 1.5% for all O&G well sites in the US. Our work suggests that achieving significant reductions in O&G CH4 emissions will require mitigation of emissions from low production well sites.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS San Francisco

California Environmental Groups Criticize Proposed $400 Gas Rebate

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Environmentalists are not looking kindly upon a proposal by Governor Gavin Newsom to send vehicle owners a $400 debit card to help cover the higher costs of gasoline. Pumping back $400, or even $800 if you own two vehicles, back into the wallets of drivers when gas prices are spiking sounds like relief. But many environmental groups don’t believe this is the right approach. “It’s like a bandaid that doesn’t really do anything for the current problem we’re in,” said director of Environment California Laura Deehan. Instead of spending $9 billion for $400 rebates, the non-profit Environment California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Union laborers share concerns over keeping jobs local for Harrison County Natural Gas Fired Power Plant

HARRSION COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Organized Labor Reps took their concerns straight to Harrison County Commission.During the meeting, members of Laborers Local 809 said they don’t want to lose their jobs to out-of-state workers at the new Harrison County Natural Gas-Fired Power Plant. Clint Powell, the Business Manager for Laborers Local 809, says it’s important to […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
New Hampshire Bulletin

Ratepayer protections, job losses, environmental concerns at play in Berlin biomass debate

This article was updated at 8:31 a.m. on April 7, 2022 to reflect that Berlin Station generates 75 megawatts of power on an ongoing basis, not per year as was incorrectly stated in a previous version of this article.   A three-year debt on overpriced energy from a biomass plant in Berlin is coming due – […] The post Ratepayer protections, job losses, environmental concerns at play in Berlin biomass debate appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BERLIN, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

1K+
Followers
713
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

 https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy