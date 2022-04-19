Abandoned House Burns in Rowland Heights

Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: Firefighters battled a fire at an abandoned house in the unincorporated area of Rowland Heights on Monday night.

Michael Ullo / KNN

Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a structure fire in the 1500 block Otterbein Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Apr. 18, 2022.

LACoFD arrived on scene to an abandoned house fully involved with fire and smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters quickly attacked the flames and extinguished the fire within minutes.

It is unclear at this time how the fire started.