Driver Found Shot in Vehicle, Dies

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 19, Pomona Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting at Holt Boulevard and Arboleda Way in the city of Pomona.

Tony V / KNN

Arriving officers located a white sedan with the driver suffering from a gunshot wound. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

A distressed person was seen speaking to police at the location, but it is unknown at this time if they were in the vehicle with the victim when the shooting occurred.

There are no further details at this time. The incident is under investigation.