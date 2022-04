The classic D&D setting Dragonlance is making a comeback this year, and a new adventure book is being launched alongside a 'battle game' in late 2022. Few details are available for this new Dragonlance adventure at the time of writing, but from the D&D Direct trailer that was used to tease the project, things seem even more dire than usual for the setting. While Dragonlance takes place in a world of eternal war between the gods of right and wrong, the odds feel like they've shifted in evil's favor judging by how horrendously outnumbered the animation's heroes are. Because the adventure's title is 'Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen', it's possible that players will have to hunt down the enemy's draconic leader in an effort to stem the tide.

