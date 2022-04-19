ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

An official Game Boy Advance Emulator could be coming to Nintendo Switch

By Hope Bellingham
 2 days ago
There’s currently a rumor circulating that Nintendo Switch Online could be getting some Game Boy games added to it soon. This rumor began with Twitter user @trashbandatcoot (via Nintendo Life) who claimed that "Nintendo's official Game Boy Advance emulator for the Nintendo Switch just leaked." According to this user, a list...

