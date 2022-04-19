ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastchester, NY

THUNDERBOLT 12: Heavy rainfall leads to parkway closures

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZTmD_0fDMMSv100

News 12's Nadia Galindo is in Thunderbolt 12 checking on flooding that has closed down numerous parkways in Westchester.

The southbound Hutchinson Parkway is closed for about a two-mile stretch from exit 8 in Eastchester down to exit 6 in Mount Vernon.

County police also say that includes the ramp from the Cross County Parkway to the Hutch, which is also closed.

Here is the full report from the County Police:

  • BRP (Partially Closed): Southbound at Chatterton Ave closed due to flooding Northbound at Main St closed due to flooding. Northbound at Butler Road closed due to flooding
  • HRP (Partially Closed): Southbound from CCP (Exit 8) to E Lincoln Ave closed due to flooding
  • SMRP (Open): Ponding in areas but passable
  • CCP (Partially Closed): Eastbound Wartburg ramp (Exit 9) to the HRP southbound closed due to flooding
  • Playland PKWY (Open): Ponding in areas but passable

County police say that other roadways have deep ponding and are asking motorists to go slower this morning.

News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
Community Policy