ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

'No': Internet Backs Couple Refusing to Swap Plane Seats with 'Scared' Girl

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The woman defended her actions and those of her boyfriend, arguing that the girl's mom should have booked specific...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 180

Michelle Smith
2d ago

This happened to me on a recent flight. I upgraded to premiere so I could pick my seat. I chose an aisle seat because I am a USMC veteran diagnosed with PTSD The guy in the middle seat was big snd asked me to change seats and I was polite and said no snd he proceeded to tell me he flys all the time and always gets “good seats”. Sorry that is not my problem. I arranged my seat so that if I have a panic attack that I won’t be stuck in the middle with people on each side of me. If you want something in particular pay for it!!!

Reply(5)
201
Ligh+of+heS+ar
2d ago

I am tired of this ENTITLED world we are all forced to live in now. STOP asking strangers for "favors" on flights and START taking responsibility for yourselves when you actually book YOUR flights. if you didn't get seats together I do not care. obviously I did and am sitting with my travel companion. I cannot even imagine being so irresponsible that I don't book my child in the seat RIGHT NEXT TO MINE.

Reply(3)
141
1 Lioness
2d ago

I agree, if I paid additional moneys to be seated with my husband/child/grandchild/ etc. I would not give up my seat to anyone. My hard earned money, my seats, my decision to say NO.

Reply
29
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
komando.com

If you see these 4 words on Facebook Messenger, don’t click

Meta’s Facebook is undoubtedly the largest social media platform globally, and its Messenger is used by more than 900 million people a month. That is an awful lot of messages, but unfortunately, not all of them are friendly conversations. Tap or click here to use Messenger without a Facebook account.
INTERNET
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Relationships
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
888K+
Followers
89K+
Post
805M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy