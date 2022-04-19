The 5 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Trailer Easter Eggs and What They Might Mean

Marvel Studios has officially released the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder and it gives us our first look at Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. Mighty Thor was first introduced in 2014 and was created by Jason Aaron. It features a storyline where Thor can no longer lift Mjolnir after Nick Fury tells him a secret. Jane Foster is diagnosed with cancer and somehow lifts the hammer. Fans were wondering if the film would incorporate the comic storyline, and it turns out they did. According to a description for an online listing of a replica of the characters Mighty Thor helmet (via The Direct), it reveals that the character will have cancer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO