Benton Harbor, MI

Dr. David Horne & Rev. Edward Pickney l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
 3 days ago

Pan African and Reparations activist Dr. David Horne checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Horne will update us on his upcoming trip to Ethiopia. Dr. Horne will also discuss why the African Francophone nations are finally standing up to France, the mid-term elections & more. Before Dr. Horne, The Rev. Edward Pickney reports on his ongoing fight to bring clean water to Benton Harbor, Michigan. Rev. Pickney will tell us why the Governor sent two State Police officers to his home.

