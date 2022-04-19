MSP, Metro Transit drop mask requirements following federal judge ruling

It didn't take long for public transit entities in the Twin Cities to eliminate mask mandates.

Not long after the ruling came down from a Florida federal judge striking down the nationwide mandate, officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport made masks optional for workers and passengers all through the facility.

A statement from the Metropolitan Airports Commission indicates the policy change also withdraws security directives that required face masks on aircraft.

Metro Transit is also dropping its mask requirements for all buses and trains, but officials also encouraged all riders to travel responsibly to protect their health, and the health of those around them.

That includes not standing or sitting close together when possible on buses, trains, stations or stops.

Metro Transit is also encouraging riders to leave buses through the back door to reduce crowding up front.