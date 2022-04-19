ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

People clash with police as Shanghai residents forced from homes over Covid policy

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Footage circulated on Chinese microblogging website Weibo shows Shanghai residents kneeling in protest and clashing with police officers wearing hazmat suits.

Weibo users claimed that authorities had informed the tenants of local residential buildings to vacate their properties in order to convert them into facilities for Covid -19 patients.

China's National Health Commission reported its first deaths since the beginning of the latest lockdown period, with seven recorded as of Monday (18 April).

