Lori Vallow-Daybell hearing - live: ‘Doomsday cult mom’ accused of killing children to appear in court

By Gino Spocchia
 2 days ago

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell will both appear in court in Idaho on Tuesday in preparation for a trial in the “Doomsday cult mom” case.

The pair were charged in May 2021 for conspiracy , murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, following their dissapeatance in September 2019.

Their bodies were found in June 2020 on Mr Daybell’s property, leading to an investigation into the pair, who allegedly fell into religious beliefs around a “Doomsday cult”.

Mr Daybell is also accused of his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell’s, death, which took place weeks before the Vallow-Daybell marriage in October 2019. Ms Vallow is similarly facing charges for her ex-husband, Charles Vallow’s, death.

The pair have previously pleaded not guilty and Ms Vallow was recently ruled fit to stand trial after being committed to a mental health facility in Idaho.

