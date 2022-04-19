ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toto Wolff reveals respect for ‘mature and intelligent’ Max Verstappen

By Dylan Terry
 2 days ago

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insists he has a huge amount of respect for “mature and intelligent” Formula One world champion Max Verstappen .

Wolff and the rest of the Mercedes team were embroiled in a fierce battle with Verstappen last year as the Dutchman fought until the final lap of the season against seven-time winner Lewis Hamilton .

In one of the most dramatic scenes in the sport’s history, Verstappen passed Hamilton on the last lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi as he claimed his first world championship in dramatic fashion.

Yet despite the incredible circumstances surrounding their 2021 rivalry, Wolff has now insisted he has a tremendous amount of admiration for Verstappen.

Speaking to De Telegraaf , he said: "[Last season's success] was not Max's last title. He is a brilliant driver. It's completely normal that the battle was so intense last year. It's part of racing.

"If the situation had been reversed, we would have claimed the trophy and been happy about it. Max performed strongly all last year and he missed out on a lot of points. He deserved to be world champion.”

He then went on to add: “Often, the truth lies in the middle. But if you ask me personally, I think Max is very mature and intelligent, quite apart from his qualities as a driver at his age.

“I have a lot of respect for him and for his father, Jos. That will never change, regardless of the discussions that have been going on.”

Verstappen’s Red Bull car has failed him twice already this season, with the defending world champion unable to finish in Bahrain and Australia.

His victory in Saudi Arabia is the only points result he has secured so far, leaving him well adrift of leader Charles Leclerc in the F1 standings.

Red Bull’s failings have allowed Mercedes to occupy second place in the drivers’ championship through their new man George Russell.

Verstappen is down in sixth on 25 points, three behind Hamilton.

