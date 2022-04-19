Commerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $118.2 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $343.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $340.6 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $340.2 million.

Commerce shares have risen 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBSH

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

