Cars

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV First Look: Meet The New Face Of Big Luxury EVs

By Markkus Rovito
 2 days ago
SUV sales are booming, and Mercedes-Benz has high hopes for the new EQS SUV. A vision of all-electric luxury, it'll face some stiff...

InsideHook

The Infiniti FX “Bionic Cheetah” Predicted the Rise of Performance SUVs, Then Vanished Completely

The early 2000s saw the SUV revolution picking up a full head of steam as automakers began to add haulers of all shapes and sizes to their respective lineups. In addition to the traditional full-frame trucks, increasingly it was car-based crossovers (claiming to marry the comfort of a sedan with the practicality of a sport-utility) that became the bread and butter of companies eager to cash in on the higher transaction prices associated with these tall wagons.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS Luxury Electric SUV Is More American Than You Expect

An exciting new electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz is on the way. The EQS SUV might sound a bit confusing because we have the EQS electric sedan. This new vehicle could be the luxury SUV you want to drive. The Mercedes-Benz name has stood for the height of luxury driving qualities and opulence for generations. Even though this is a European company, the new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is much more American than you might anticipate.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MotorAuthority

Lincoln EV concept, BMW i7 M70, Land Rover Defender SVX: Car News Headlines

Lincoln has a handful of electric vehicles in the works and has previewed design details bound for them with the Star concept. The first of the new EVs is expected to be an Aviator-like SUV due around 2024. BMW has a redesigned 7-Series headed to showrooms later this year, including...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
MotorAuthority

VW electric pickup, Rita Hayworth's Lincoln, Porsche 911 hybrid: Today's Car News

Could Volkswagen be about to enter the electric pickup wars? According to the automaker's U.S. chief, an electric pickup is being actively looked at, though there's nothing to report on just yet. A Lincoln Continental gifted to actress Rita Hayworth on her 24th birthday by Orson Welles can be yours....
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ferrari 296 GTB may spawn convertible on April 19

Ferrari on Wednesday posted a teaser shot of what appears to be the new 296 GTB supercar on social media, and said a surprise is coming on April 19. The teaser shows the beltline of the car and the top of the rear fender, but the roof is noticeably missing, suggesting we're looking at a planned convertible version that may be called a 296 GTS, or perhaps a 296 Spider.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Get Ready For The Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster

Aston Martin's cars are nearly as famous for their on-screen appearances as their on-road performance. The British automaker made waves in the late 2000s when it shoehorned a 12-cylinder engine into the small, two-door Vantage, and the rest is history. Now, though, it's time for Aston to move on from the V12 Vantage, with a raucous final version to send it off in style.
CARS
