Tuscaloosa, AL

Mercedes-Benz launches second all-electric SUV

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 2 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz unveiled its EQS sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Tuesday, a 660 km (410-mile) range car that will be made in America and go on sale by autumn. Production of the EQS, the premium carmaker's second electric SUV after its EQC, will begin at its...

wsau.com

MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS Luxury Electric SUV Is More American Than You Expect

An exciting new electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz is on the way. The EQS SUV might sound a bit confusing because we have the EQS electric sedan. This new vehicle could be the luxury SUV you want to drive. The Mercedes-Benz name has stood for the height of luxury driving qualities and opulence for generations. Even though this is a European company, the new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is much more American than you might anticipate.
motor1.com

Bentley Mulsanne may be replaced by an electric coupe GT

Bentley's flagship model was the Mulsanne saloon, manufactured between 2010 and 2020 and powered by a twin-turbo 6.75-litre V8 (the longest running V8 engine ever, introduced in 1959). The model set to replace it will be completely electric, according to a new report, and its focus will move away from ultimate comfort towards sporty driving.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Ford E-Transit Absolutely Embarrasses the Much More Expensive Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

The Ford Transit has been one of the best-selling U.S. commercial van brands in the market, trumping competitors like the Chevrolet Express and Ram ProMaster in sales. Consequently, Ford's introduction of the Ford E-Transit is not surprising given the general shift for car manufacturers into EVs. Like other versions of the Ford Transit, it's meant to cater to cargo and passengers, and its features don't disappoint.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late May, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
topgear.com

This is the new seven-seat Mercedes EQS SUV

Big SUV finishes off the EQ range of fully electric Mercs. Skip 18 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. As night follows day, so a big electric SUV follows a big electric saloon. This is the Mercedes EQS SUV, the third EQ-car to use the company's new fully electric EVA2 architecture, and one fit for up to seven people.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Mercedes-Benz's Vision EQXX EV Does Over 600(!) Miles On a Charge

Do not go gentle into that good night, cars should run and rave at close of day. Range, range against the decaying battery. Yeah, it's a bad ripoff of Dylan Thomas' poem about growing old but it's a great metaphor for what Mercedes-Benz just achieved with its all-electric, very streamlined Vision EQXX concept car. Displaying another 87 miles of range still to go—the thing didn't even run empty—this road legal concept was able to pull off an 11-hour, 32-minute run without ever stopping to charge its battery. On real roads and at real road speeds as it went from Sindelfingen, Germany to Cassis in Northern Italy. For those without a map of Europe handy, that translates to a total distance of 1,000 km, or 621 miles, at an average speed of just over 54 mph.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Lotus Benchmarked the Porsche Taycan GTS for Upcoming EV Sedan and SUVs

Hot off the reveal of the all-new Lotus Eletre EV SUV, the U.K. automaker has revealed that the Porsche Taycan GTS sedan is serving as a performance benchmark for its upcoming lineup. Lotus is fast at work developing its new all-electric sedan codenamed the Type 133 due next year, which will be quickly followed by a second all-new SUV soon after.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Mercedes EQS SUV EV gets official

Mercedes Benz has unveiled their latest electric vehicle, the Mercedes EQS SUV, there will be two models at launch. The two models include the EQS 450+ which comes with 355 horsepower and the EQS 580 4MATIC which comes with 536 horsepower. With the luxury EQS sedan and the sporty executive...
MERCEDES, TX
hypebeast.com

Open Road: Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500

For car enthusiasts, driving is about more than just the technical specifics. Open Road explores not just what these cars do, but what they mean. Whether it's an old, new, or exotic model, HYPEBEAST is looking beyond the stats to unpack the simple pleasures of automotive. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class...
CARS
topgear.com

This special Mercedes G63 celebrates 55 years of AMG

Want a special version of a special G-Class? You've got until October. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You might call this a two-and-a-half tonne, 577bhp V8-powered anniversary present. You might also call it the Mercedes-AMG...
CARS

