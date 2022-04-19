ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward School Board To Vote On Allocation Of Special School Tax

By Wendi Grossman
 2 days ago

The Broward School Board voting this afternoon on how to allocate funds from an increased special school tax if voters give it the green light in August. School Board member Sarah Leonardi says the average homeowner would pay 274-dollars a year instead of the 120 they currently pay. The vote is risky, if it fails the entire tax would be nixed The district would have to cut or find other money to cover 500 safety and security positions, 100 mental health counselors and teachers would lose their yearly bonuses ranging from 15-hundred-to-8-thousand-dollars.

