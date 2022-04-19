Dogs Might Actually Help With Your Health

Part of developing a strong bond with your pet is creating a daily routine. A dog’s schedule should include time to eat, sleep, exercise, and spend quality time with their people. When they don’t have predictable schedules or enough time in their day for exercise and enrichment, dogs may grow bored — and boredom is a primary cause of behavioral challenges like excessive barking and chewing up furniture. So, to save furniture and keep dogs everywhere entertained, I spoke to three experts to put together a daily routine that will keep them happy and healthy.
