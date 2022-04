I've been on the phone with an Oscar-nominated actress for about two minutes. She's a Hollywood veteran and an active Academy member currently struggling to recall an article she once (probably, or, well, maybe not at all) read about one of this year's nominated documentaries (she thinks it's Ascension) she definitely didn't watch. I confirm that she says she'll vote for it anyway — yes, the movie she didn't see — though she promises she can't remember why. With some additional probing, she admits she hasn't viewed most of the films I'm planning to ask her about in our interview for EW's annual Oscars Secret Ballot. After gauging her interest across two whole categories, we mutually agree that the conversation isn't going to work out and hang up.

ELECTIONS ・ 28 DAYS AGO