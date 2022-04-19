ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with Jan. 6 committee: Report

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kimberly Guilfoyle , the fiancée of former President Donald Trump’ s eldest son, met with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection Monday — more than a month after she abruptly ended a voluntary interview with lawmakers — according to a person familiar with the matter.

Guilfoyle arrived Monday morning at the federal office building on Capitol Hill where the committee has been conducting its virtual and in-person interviews to sit down with lawmakers, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss private testimony.

The committee investigating the attack had requested testimony and records from Guilfoyle, who spoke at the rally Trump held on the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, before the riot at the Capitol aimed at overturning Trump’s election loss . Lawmakers say that Guilfoyle, who was a chair of the Trump Victory Committee, the fundraising arm of his campaign, also raised funds for the rally and was in direct contact with its key participants and organizers.

Members of the nine-member panel issued a subpoena to Guilfoyle last month after she cut the voluntary interview short over her objection to the presence of lawmakers. The committee’s decision to subpoena her was unusual, as lawmakers have tried to bring in most members of Trump’s family on a voluntary basis.

Joe Tacopina, an attorney representing Guilfoyle, did not respond to a request for comment Monday but has previously stated that his client “has done nothing wrong,” and will testify truthfully to any question.

The committee has said it has received a number of the documents it initially requested from Guilfoyle but is now looking to learn more about her meetings with the former president and members of his family in the Oval Office the morning of the attack.

“Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a March 3 statement.

Guilfoyle’s appearance is the latest in a series of sit-down interviews the committee has conducted with those in Trump’s inner circle in the past few weeks. On Tuesday, Stephen Miller, who served as a top aide to Trump, was questioned virtually for eight hours.

The former president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have also spoken to the committee in the past month, providing hours of testimony that members have cited as helpful to their probe.

POTUS
