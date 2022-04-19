ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Report: Word of mouth has a powerful influence on which doctor a patient chooses

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — How important is word of mouth in health care? The impact can be great.

It happens in just about every business: Word of mouth reviews from people we trust or, in many cases, don’t even know, can help us make decisions. It should come as no surprise that people often pick their doctors by word of mouth.

Today, many patients are picking their health care provider on the internet — and sometimes the internet becomes the provider. Decision making in health care should be a joint decision with the patient having the major role in making informed decisions — but trusted advice is necessary.

During the pandemic, many people turned to “Dr. Google” for advice. Certainly research about your own health is to be applauded, but misinformation can be creatively packaged. Don’t go it alone.

