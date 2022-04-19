ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

Historical Society to hold Opening Day Membership Drawing

By News Herald
News Herald
News Herald
 2 days ago
PORT CLINTON — The Catawba Island Historical Society (CIHS) is making a major push toward attaining its membership target for calendar year 2022, an important objective since it is primarily membership dues that support the operation of the organization’s Union Chapel Museum.

“We do not charge admission for guests to visit the museum,” said David Wonnell, President of CIHS. “We rely, instead, upon grants, gifts, and — most important — membership support for the funding that allows us to mount and maintain our exhibits and displays.”

Thanks to Port Clinton’s 1812 Food and Spirits restaurant, the Catawba Island Historical Society is conducting a final membership drawing as the museum opens on May 14 for its fifth season. The prize gifted by the restaurant, valued at $600, is a private Wente Vineyards Wine Dinner for up to six guests.

Only current Annual and Lifetime members of CIHS will be eligible to win.

“We hope this event will inspire both the renewal and new memberships we depend upon to keep the museum’s content fresh and relevant,” said Wonnell. “This is the perfect opportunity for those who have been wanting to join the Historical Society. The drawing will take place at noon. You do not need to be present to win but why miss the opening day fun!”

Two types of annual membership are offered by the Historical Society. The dues for the first, Curator membership, are $100 per year. Dues for the second, Historian membership, are $25 per year. A single investment of $1,000 yields Lifetime membership in the organization’s Council of Nabagon.

“Our business is named after one of America’s most important military conflicts,” said Kevin Lowe, owner of the 1812 Food and Spirits. From Commodore Perry’s famous War of 1812 Battle of Lake Erie to the individual stories of our local settlers and pioneers, we believe the heritage of this area should be preserved for future generations. We are pleased to help the Catawba Island Historical Society accomplish its mission of doing just that.”

To become a Historical Society member so you can participate in the drawing, go to catawbaislandhistoricalsociety.com.

