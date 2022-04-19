ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Kaepernick makes a compelling case for return to NFL. Are any teams listening? | Opinion

By Nancy Armour, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

NFL owners and GMs are going to have to come up with some new excuses to continue blackballing Colin Kaepernick.

He still wants to play and is willing to be a backup . No one who has actually coached or been in a locker room with him has said he’s a distraction. Jersey sales have shown he’s got a passionate fan base that’s willing to show its support – with cash and credit.

So what now? Even if a team could find an actual football reason, Kaepernick had an answer for that, too.

“Let me compete. You can evaluate me from there,” he said in an interview with I AM ATHLETE that was released Monday. “The NFL's supposed to be a meritocracy. Come in, let me compete. If I'm not good enough, get rid of me. But let me come in and show you."

Seems like a pretty simple – and reasonable – request. One that teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and even the Atlanta Falcons ought to eagerly grant. If not for the bald-faced bigotry that robbed Kaepernick of a roster spot in the first place, that is.

And before you all start telling on yourself, of course Kaepernick would have been in the NFL for the past five years if not for his protests to call attention to systemic racism, the police brutality of Black and brown people in particular. If the likes of Mike Glennon, Case Keenum, Nick Foles and Chad Henne can get job after job after job, there is no rational explanation for why a QB who took his team to the Super Bowl in his second season and still ranks fifth in career interception percentage – one spot ahead of that Brady guy – cannot even get a workout.

Except for, you know, small-minded ignorance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7ezJ_0fDMDkXK00
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on as Colin Kaepernick passes during halftime at the Wolverines' spring game at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports

NFL owners, and the people who run their teams, have been smart enough to not say the quiet part out loud. Instead, the story has been that Kaepernick really didn’t want to play anymore. That he was only interested in being a starter. That he’d be too divisive in a team sport.

Anyone who knows anything about the league knows that’s all nonsense. But because Kaepernick has spoken publicly so rarely, those “reasons” were allowed to take hold. In a sit down with former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson and Pacman Jones, however, Kaepernick dispelled them one by one.

If he really didn’t want to play, he wouldn’t have continued working out all these years. He’s posted videos of himself throwing to receivers, and earlier this month worked with NFL prospects at Michigan’s spring game .

“What you saw out here? That’s five years of training behind the scenes to make sure I’m ready and steady ready at the highest level,” said Kaepernick, who sat for the interviews after working out in front of the trio for two days.

“You don’t do that if you don’t have a passion and you don’t believe you’re going to find a way on that field.”

Yes, even if that means coming in as a backup.

Yes, Kaepernick wants to be a starter. There is no elite athlete in his or her prime, in any sport, who thinks, “Nah, I’m good sitting on the bench.” They’re just not wired that way. They want to compete, and they want to do it at the highest level.

But after so much time away, Kaepernick knows he needs an in first.

“If I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine. But that's not where I'm staying and when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such,” he said. “I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

Lastly, there’s the idea that Kaepernick would be a distraction. As if that’s ever actually been a concern in the NFL. Look at all the teams that tripped over themselves trying to sign Deshaun Watson , despite the lengthy list of sexual misconduct lawsuits against him.

If Kaepernick was a divisive figure or had created locker room tension, someone would have come forward long before now to say that. And they haven’t.

On the contrary, Kaepernick’s San Francisco 49ers teammates chose him as the 2016 recipient of the Len Ashmont Award , which recognizes inspirational and courageous play. Former 49ers coaches Chip Kelly and Jim Harbaugh have both vouched for him, with Harbaugh, now the coach at Michigan, making the call to bring him in for the spring game.

Kaepernick said part of the reason he hasn’t been more vocal publicly is that he hasn’t wanted to feed the idea that he’d be a distraction. But he recognizes that his silence has given others the opportunity to fill the void with lies.

And to make claims that the NFL actually cares about addressing racism and discrimination when all it really wants is an easy photo op .

“You have 'End Racism’ in the back of your end zone. You’ve got 'Black Lives Matter’ on your helmets,” Kaepernick said. “Everything I’ve said should be in alignment with what you’re saying publicly.”

By speaking out, Kaepernick has called the NFL’s bluff. Either some team gives him a shot, or they'll have to find new lies to tell.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour on Twitter @nrarmour.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colin Kaepernick makes a compelling case for return to NFL. Are any teams listening? | Opinion

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

NFL Rumors: These Teams Expected To Pursue Star WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel sent shockwaves around the NFL world Wednesday when he informed ESPN’s Jeff Darlington about the trade request he delivered to the 49ers. And this might surprise you, but the star wide receiver’s market is expected to be very, very robust. Darlington’s ESPN colleague, Field Yates, summed...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Chad Henne
Person
Colin Kaepernick
The Spun

Stephen A. Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has and always will support Colin Kaepernick. However, he’s getting pretty exhausted by all this “comeback” talk. Kaepernick, the former 49ers star, has made it clear he wants to play in the NFL again one day. He’s even willing to accept a backup position. The only issue is he hasn’t been in the league since 2016.
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Gms#The Seattle Seahawks#Qb
Complex

Deshaun Watson Responds to ‘Why Should You Be Believed Instead of More Than 20 Women’ Question at Browns Presser

Following his trade to the Cleveland Browns under a five-year deal, Deshaun Watson has once again denied the sexual misconduct allegations he’s facing. Over 20 women have filed civil suits against Watson for alleged sexual misconduct during massages, but earlier this month a grand jury determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the 26-year-old quarterback. He could still face additional charges in other states, however. During a press conference on Friday, he was asked about the allegations again and insisted he’s never assaulted any women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.”
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

447K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy