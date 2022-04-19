'Mrs. Title IX,' Melba Roelofs to be inducted into local sports hall of fame

Melba Roelofs is “Mrs. Title IX” and proud of it.

Nearly 20 years after retiring from Lejeune, Roelofs is still passionate about equality for female athletes, and she does not hold back on her beliefs, good and about, about the opportunities provides to them.

“Do I think girls’ sports is in a good spot now, yes. I think girls have a lot more opportunities that I didn’t have when I played high school sports,” Roelofs said. “But the one thing I don’t like about where girls’ sports is now is …I don’t like the idea of playing sports just so you can earn a college scholarship. I am a sports purest where you play for the fun of it and I have always believed sports should be a good opportunity for the worst girl on the team as it is for the superstar.”

Roelofs made it emphasis during her time as a coach and athletic director at Lejeune that all female athletes were given the same chances as male athletes. She initiated and coached the volleyball, softball and girls’ track and field programs while also becoming Onslow County’s first certified athletic trainer.

On Thursday, Roelofs’ work will be honored as she will be inducted into the Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center in Jacksonville.

She will be joined by former Lejeune coach Joseph Ellington and his 1950 and 1951 state championship basketball teams, the 1982 Jacksonville football team and former Southwest standout Kendric Burney.

“I called her Mrs. Title IX or Coach Title IX,” said Mike Smith, who preceded Roelofs as Lejeune athletic director. “She looked out for all of the girls’ sports at Lejeune and she worked her tail off. She had her act together.”

Prior to Roelofs, Lejeune only offered basketball and cheerleading to female athletes.

Smith recalled Roelofs holding girls’ basketball practice in the early mornings before school because the boys’ team had the afternoon privilege. There were other challenges girls’ sports and Roelofs encountered after she arrived to the school in 1971, one year before Title IX was made into law.

“I had seven girls come to me around March of that year asking if we could start a track team and I was like ‘Why not?’ But I had to buy all the equipment because we couldn’t use the boys’ equipment because they were not the same,” Roelofs said. “And we didn’t even practice on the track like the boys’ team did. We had to practice on the outside. When they were done, we would run over there, but most of the time we were outside of it.”

Being a Title IX advocate wasn’t the only contribution.

Roelofs served athletes of all sports and genders as the school’s head certified and licensed athletic trainer from 1983 to 2001. While her strong beliefs in Title IX may have stirred the pot for change, it was her emphasis on safety that seemed ahead of its time that ruffled some feathers.

She remembers a time when she was “well-hated” by coaches.

“In the summer when it was 95 degrees outside with 95% humidity, I didn’t let the teams practice outside,” Roelofs said. “If there was a black flag situation and the Marines were not allowed to be outside exercising, there was no way I was going to allow football players with helmets and shoulder pads to go out there.”

Perhaps it was meant to be that Roelofs got into sports equality and athlete safety.

She graduated from Burlington Williams in 1967 before graduating from North Carolina-Greensboro in 1971. She was then hired to teach at Lejeune in 1971.

“My university tried to talk to me about graduate school, but my original plan was to go out in the real world, teach for two years, go back and get my Masters and PHD and become a college professor,” Roelofs said. “I came to Lejeune and fell in love with that I was doing. I enjoyed working with the kids and the challenges of getting the girls’ sports going.”

Roelofs led the Lejeune girls’ track and field team to a 1-A/2-A state title in 1989 and a 1-A title in 1997.

“I first met Coach Roelofs when I was in high school when I ran for Jacksonville. I loved hanging out with her team at the meets. She would offer me some extra running advice,” said Debbie Bryant, who followed Roelofs as Lejeune’s AD. “Nine years later she became my mentor at Lejeune. She was always willing to listen and she was helpful.”

Bryant wasn’t the only one Roelofs impacted.

“Melba was my mentor in high school. She introduced me to athletic training, coaching and teaching,” said trainer and softball coach Lisa Beavers “I am the person today because of her.”

Roelofs, however, said she didn’t serve the Lejeune athletes and coaches because of recognition or money. She did it because she enjoyed the relationship she built during her time at Lejeune, which ended in 2005 after she retired.

“I see this hall of fame being special because I think my family and the people I had an opportunity to work with and for,” Roelofs said. “It was an absolute privilege working with the group of kids, coaches and teachers that I worked with. I got paid for doing something that I truly loved.”

