ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

A daughter's search for truth and renewal after her mother's suicide

By Laura Trujillo
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aqwuo_0fDMDg0Q00
Laura Trujillo and her daughter, Lucy, visit the Grand Canyon in 2018. Kelley Benham French

EXCLUSIVE: This story is an excerpt from Stepping Back From the Ledge: A Daughter’s Search for Truth and Renewal, which was published April 19 by Random House. Author Laura Trujillo, USA TODAY's managing editor for Life & Entertainment, originally wrote of her experience in a story for USA TODAY in 2018 .

This story contains discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

I stood and looked down into the canyon, at a spot where millions of years ago, a river cut through stone. Everything about the view is awe-inspiring and impossible, a landscape that seems to defy both physics and description. It is a view in a place that dwarfs you, that magnifies the questions in your mind about your place in the world and about the world itself, and that keeps the answers to itself.

It was April 26, 2016 – four years since my mom died. Four years to the day since she stood in this same spot and looked out at this same view. I caught my breath here, and felt dizzy and needed to remind myself to breathe in through my nose and out through my mouth, slower, and again. I could say it out loud now: This is where my mom killed herself. She jumped from the edge of the Grand Canyon . From the edge of the earth. I had come back to the spot because, finally, I was ready – I wanted to know everything. Like a lot of people who lose someone they love to suicide , I had been shocked. Numb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WHSO_0fDMDg0Q00
Laura Trujillo, right, wondered what she and her family could have done differently to help her mother. Family photo

Now I wanted to understand how this could have happened and what I could have done differently, what we all might have done differently to help her. What could have caused this? Was there a tipping point?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X90hb_0fDMDg0Q00
"Stepping Back from the Ledge" by Laura Trujillo is set for release April 19. Laura Trujillo

My eyes followed a narrow trail down, cutting through layers of red and purple rock that felt as if it were another planet, until the trail disappeared into a patch of green. I’d been at this spot before, with my mother. My mom brought me here once when I was a child, and we’d walked along the rocky South Rim. She brought me here again when I was in college, this time for a mother-daughter trip where we exhausted ourselves hiking the 7.1 miles down to the canyon’s floor and slept in a cabin: We spent more time together just the two of us than we ever would again. In between, my mom hiked more than a dozen trails at the canyon, finding a sense of adventure and strength, of peace and spirituality. She had watched the sunrise at Easter Mass here and had sat along the edge at night when the canyon disappears into a hole of black, with only the stars visible. For her, it was a place where she rediscovered herself after her divorce from my father, and later where she went to escape the world.

Finding hope again: Stepping back from the edge

Now, I didn’t just want to know everything. I needed to know it: the latitude and longitude where she fell, the last words she said to the shuttle bus driver who dropped her at the trail overlook, her mood when she met with her priest just four days prior. He had told me my mom went out of her way to say she was good, but he had sensed she was hiding something. I had tracked all of this down to try to piece it together, my mother’s life.

I read over the last letter she had mailed to my children. I looked for clues inside that little card with a cartoon penguin drawn on the front: She wrote in block printing so my five-year-old daughter, Lucy, could read it easily. My mom wrote of riding the light rail to a Diamondbacks baseball game in Phoenix, of planting a cactus garden, of looking forward to summer in the already hot days of spring in the desert.

Examining suicide and grief: Suicide leaves us asking 'why?' In new memoir, journalist searches for answers.

I also read and re-read her last words, written in cursive in the tiniest composition book, which she had left in her Jeep, as well as the last text she typed, in which she both celebrated life and apologized for it: “Life. My life has been such a gift. I’m so very sorry to disappoint all of you. In my heart I know this is not right but it’s all I can do. Please pray for my soul.”

Copyright © 2022. Published by Random House, an imprint and division of Penguin Random House. All rights reserved.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

Meet the author

Join USA TODAY Managing Editor for Life and Entertainment Laura Trujillo for a reading of "Stepping Back From the Ledge," a Q&A and a chance to share some of your own story.

The event will take place online and at Changing Hands Bookstore at 300 West Camelback Road in Phoenix on Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EDT. Virtual and in-person tickets are available at https://www.changinghands.com/event/april2022/laura-trujillo

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A daughter's search for truth and renewal after her mother's suicide

Comments / 9

Glynis Gilliland
2d ago

So very sorry for the loss of your Mom 😥❤️🙏

Reply
11
Related
Gillian Sisley

Dad of 5 Steals Daughter's Name to Give to Newborn

How important is it to give your children different names?. Babies are a truly precious gift, and it's an exciting time when they come into a family's life. Data shows that over 10,000 families welcome a newborn into their home every day in the US.
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#French#Random House#Life Entertainment
The Independent

Woman who continued texting boyfriend after he died reveals she was blocked by new owner of number

A woman who continued to text her boyfriend of four years after his death has revealed that she was recently blocked by the new owner of his phone number. When the messages were no longer sending, she took to TikTok to share her grief with the rest of the world.Samantha Rhodes posted a video about the heartbreaking incident to TikTok on 3 April, where it has gained more than 15m views. In the viral video, Rhodes scrolled through unanswered messages she’d sent to her late boyfriend Austyn - who died this past January - including pictures of her dog, photos...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

The Miracle Of Baby Jagger: Boy Celebrates 1st Birthday After Removal Of Huge Facial Tumor

HAYWARD, Wis. (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin family is in awe as they celebrate their little boy’s first birthday. He had a medical condition that surprised even the pros. But as Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield found out, at Children’s Minnesota, they found the lifesaving answer they needed. A baby’s first birthday is always a milestone. But in the case of baby Jagger, it’s a miracle. Mycaela and Donovan Scalzo, parents to an almost 1-year-old girl, found out they were expecting a boy. But when they got an ultrasound, there was something they were not expecting. “He had what’s called an oropharyngeal hematoma. And...
HAYWARD, WI
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Man who woke from 19-year coma to say ‘mom’ has died at age 57

An Arkansas man who spent nearly two decades in a coma before waking up and regaining his ability to speak has died at the age of 57.Terry Wayne Wallis died on Tuesday, according to an obituary first reported by The New York Post. Mr Wallis’ story became semi-famous in 2003 when a handful of news organisations, including CNN and the BBC, reported on his shocking recovery and revival.Mr Wallis was 19 years old when he and a friend, who was driving, were in an automobile accident that left him in a coma while the driver was killed. A second...
OBITUARIES
Gillian Sisley

Mother Ruins 13-Year-Old Son's Day after He Fakes Sickness

Should children be punished for faking sick to get out of school?. Parents have to do a lot of accommodating when they’re raising kids. This can be anything from re-navigating their life around their children, to missing work due to a child being sick. It's estimated that parents miss 4 or more days of work due to their children being ill.
Tracey Folly

His wife didn't know he was cheating until he fathered another woman's child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1960s, my mother worked with my father's sister and her husband at a jewelry shop. My father's sister and her husband owned a multi-family home, and the tenant who lived in their third-floor apartment also worked with them. In fact, the three of them (my aunt, my uncle, and their third-floor tenant) carpooled back and forth to work and even ate lunch together.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

447K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy