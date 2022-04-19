ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph C. Ellington, Lejeune title teams in Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Hall of Fame

By Chris Miller, The Daily News
 2 days ago

Mary Edwards doesn’t remember her father, Joseph C. Ellington, who coached Lejeune High School to state basketball titles in the early 1950s, but she is honored that her dad and those two teams are being honored.

“It was before we were even born so we don’t remember anything,” she said with a laugh. “Several years ago, they had a hall of fame on Camp Lejeune where they gave it to my father and my mother was able to go to that before she died right after. So that was special that she got to see it. Now that it is just me and my brother, Joseph III, it means a lot. I wrote the speech and he will read it.”

Ellington and his 1950 and 1951 championship teams will be inducted into the Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Hall of Fame in a ceremony Thursday at the Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center in Jacksonville.

They will be joined by former Southwest standout athlete Kendric Burney, former Lejeune coach Melba Roelofs and the 1982 Jacksonville football team.

Ellington was named Lejeune’s second basketball coach in 1947, three years after the school was built. He was a civil engineer and then he volunteered to take over as coach. Ellington, who required his players to have an academic average of 85 to play, was 89-10 in his four years.

“There were 114 people, 41 boys, in the school at the time,” Edwards said. “He coached for free. He would work on base and then come and coach.”

Ellington’s first season saw the Devilpups go 20-5, losing the five games by 12 total points. The next year, Lejeune was 23-2, falling to Trinity 34-32 in the Class B championship game at Duke.

Then came the back-to-back titles, the first Onslow County teams in any sport to win a state championship.

Lejeune avenged regular-season losses to Morehead City and East Carolina Teacher’s College Freshmen in the playoffs en route to the Class B state title in 1950. The Devilpups defeated Matthews 37-25 in the state final at Duke.

The following season, Lejeune was 24-1 and defeated Hasty 62-55 in the Class A state final at Duke. Ellington received the state’s Outstanding Coach honor.

The 1949 and 1950 teams had a 36-game home winning streak and both squads had a 21-game overall streak. Lejeune was not a member of a conference and had to play teams from higher classifications to fill up the schedule.

After the second state championship, Ellington stepped down as coach.

“He finished the 1950-51 season and he was very sick,” Edwards said. “He ended up having stomach cancer. They gave him six months to live. I was born in July of 1951 while he was at the hospital at Duke. He lived 43 more years before he passed away when he was 84 in 1994.”

Edwards, who lives in Jacksonville and attended Swansboro High, remembers her father being a big sports fan.

“Everything was sports in our house,” she said. “We only had one black and white TV with two channels back then. If there was any game on the weekends on, he had them on the TV or on the radio.”

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at chris.miller@jdnews.com. Follow him on twitter @jdnsports.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Joseph C. Ellington, Lejeune title teams in Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Hall of Fame

