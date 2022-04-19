Onslow County primary elections coming up as 3 county commissioners run for reelection

Early voting is just over a week away for the Onslow primary elections, and three commissioners are running for reelection.

The Onslow County primary elections are on May 17, but early voting starts April 28. There will only be a Republican primary for the Onslow County commissioner seats, which Board of Elections Director Jason Dedmond said does not mean there are no Democrats running.

"If you didn't have enough people file, say, for county commissioner, you would have to have four people file from the Democratic party for county commissioner in order for there to be a primary, because three can automatically go to the general from that party because there's three seats available," Dedmond said.

He said just because you don't see a Democrat on a certain ballot doesn't mean they're not running, they may have just been moved already to the November election.

Incumbent county commissioners running for reelection are Tim Foster, Mark Price and Royce Bennett.

Foster took the oath of office in December of 2018, and Bennett in 2016. Price first took the oath in 2016 before leaving to run for the N.C. House of Representatives in 2020, though he did not win the Republican nomination in the primary.

Price returned to the Board of Commissioners in January of 2021 after being appointed to fill the unexpired term of William Shanahan.

Newcomer candidates include Mike Caley, Lisa Carpenter and Will Argenbright.

The voter registration deadline is April 22 at 5 p.m., with the deadline for incomplete registrations on April 27 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Board of Elections website or call 910-455-4484.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com.