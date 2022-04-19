ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Onslow County primary elections coming up as 3 county commissioners run for reelection

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WdXA4_0fDMDban00

Early voting is just over a week away for the Onslow primary elections, and three commissioners are running for reelection.

The Onslow County primary elections are on May 17, but early voting starts April 28. There will only be a Republican primary for the Onslow County commissioner seats, which Board of Elections Director Jason Dedmond said does not mean there are no Democrats running.

"If you didn't have enough people file, say, for county commissioner, you would have to have four people file from the Democratic party for county commissioner in order for there to be a primary, because three can automatically go to the general from that party because there's three seats available," Dedmond said.

He said just because you don't see a Democrat on a certain ballot doesn't mean they're not running, they may have just been moved already to the November election.

News: How a Black Onslow doctor became one of 'biggest hearts in the community'

Incumbent county commissioners running for reelection are Tim Foster, Mark Price and Royce Bennett.

Foster took the oath of office in December of 2018, and Bennett in 2016. Price first took the oath in 2016 before leaving to run for the N.C. House of Representatives in 2020, though he did not win the Republican nomination in the primary.

Price returned to the Board of Commissioners in January of 2021 after being appointed to fill the unexpired term of William Shanahan.

Newcomer candidates include Mike Caley, Lisa Carpenter and Will Argenbright.

The voter registration deadline is April 22 at 5 p.m., with the deadline for incomplete registrations on April 27 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Board of Elections website or call 910-455-4484.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

County officials preparing for West Virginia's May 10 primary election

West Virginia’s May 10 primary election is set to begin as county election officials prepare for the start of absentee voting. For more than a century, the vast majority of West Virginia voters have participated by voting in person on Election Day and, in recent years, during the 10-day early voting period. For those who cannot vote in person at all, they can apply for and submit an absentee-by-mail ballot.
ELECTIONS
Gresham Outlook

Election slate set for East Multnomah County primaries

No Democratic or Republican party challengers as candidates, voters look ahead to NovemberEast Multnomah County voters will be able to kick back and relax during the primaries when it comes to picking candidates to send off to Salem as all three local districts are uncontested until the November election. In total, six candidates — three from each party — will be vying for the seats. Each come from distinct backgrounds and bring their own expertise to the role. House District 50 features a political rematch from two years ago as both Rep. Ricki Ruiz, an incumbent Democrat, and...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WIFR

Winnebago, Boone Counties looking for judges ahead of primary election

STATELINE (WIFR) - The upcoming primary election in Illinois is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28. But, some counties are in dire need of election judges. Laura Bettis works in the Boone County clerk’s office as the payroll deputy clerk. Shortly after Bettis moved to the area, she signed up to be an election judge in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onslow County, NC
Government
County
Onslow County, NC
WSYX ABC6

Ohio county boards of elections forced to make major adjustments ahead of primary election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Board of Elections was forced to make some major adjustments ahead of the May 3 primary election. It followed Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s directive that the state's 88 county boards of elections remove candidates for the General Assembly and state central committees from the May 3 primary election ballots.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Price
Person
Tim Foster
Person
William Shanahan
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Republicans set April primary for November election

WISE — The Wise County and Norton Republican Party will hold an April primary for the November Commonwealth’s Attorney special election. Eligible registered voters who subscribe to party values and positions will be able to vote for the party candidate for Commonwealth’s Attorney. The primary will be...
WISE COUNTY, VA
KTVZ

May primary approaching; Candidate for Republican primary Tim Mccloud

Tim Mccloud is a candidate for the Republican Primary for governor. NewsChannel 21 met with Mccloud Saturday and he says he is married and a father to three girls. Mccloud works as a global business markets analyst in public administration. He says being a girl's dad he wants to focus on female empowerment. Including women's sports, women's independence, and stopping domestic violence.
ELECTIONS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County manager resigns at commissioners meeting

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County manager shared his resignation at a commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday night. In an email sent to Pender County Department Heads following the meeting, Chad McEwen says he shared his resignation with the commissioners following the open session portion of the meeting. Additionally, McEwen says the board requested he works a 60-day notice to complete the budget process.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Voter Registration#Democrats#Republican Primary
Smoky Mountain News

Complaint filed against Cawthorn by fired staffer

Saying in a leaked recording that “we all want the ultimate goal of him never serving again,” Lisa Wiggins, a former caseworker and campaign aide to Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-Henderson) has filed an employment-related campaign against the embattled congressman. “What he’s done to me was illegal, morally wrong,...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOXBusiness

GOP group dedicated to electing Republicans at state level highlights record first-quarter fundraising

A GOP political organization dedicated to electing Republicans to state legislative and executive offices across the nation is spotlighting what it calls a "record" January-March first-quarter fundraising haul. The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) announced on Monday that, along with its strategic policy partner, the State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF),...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WBTW News13

Florence County Council discusses archaeological dig, road repaving and more

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Council met Thursday to discuss child abuse prevention month, road projects and an upcoming archaeological dig. Ellen Hamilton, executive director of the Pee Dee Coalition against Domestic and Sexual Assault addressed the council. She reminded them April is not only child abuse prevention month, but the 35th anniversary […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
The Daily News

The Daily News

867
Followers
226
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy