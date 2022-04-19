ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Here’s what to do with your plastic eggs now that Easter is over

By Nexstar Media Wire, Hope Sloop
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkepv_0fDMDZmD00

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – After the holiday weekend, homes across the country are filled with more plastic Easter eggs – and candy – than normal.

While many believe that the right way to dispose of the colorful holiday staples is to throw them into the recycling bin, experts say you may want to think again.

According to Lincoln California Recycling and Garbage , plastic Easter eggs are not recyclable and some have even been found to contain BPA and lead paint. Experts recommend holding onto your eggs so that you don’t have to buy new ones each year.

Team Creme Egg or Peanut Butter Egg? What’s most popular Easter candy in your state?

No need for eggs next Easter? You could also donate your items to an organization or club that will use them in the future, a tip that the City of Encinitas, California, suggests.

“Understandably, not everyone has room to store extra eggs. If you find yourself in a spot where the trash bin is looking like the most appealing option, consider reaching out to your local Boys and Girls Club, church, or other community organization that could use these eggs for an event or craft,” the City of Encinitas said in a Facebook post .

Now, if you are someone who doesn’t fancy themself as much of an arts and crafts person, no sweat! Once again, the internet saves the day with a few suggestions.

Bunny money: Average price of Easter basket nearing $62

Taste of Home offers a list of creative ways to reuse your Easter eggs, such as creating a strand of Easter holiday lights, mini garden displays, or wobbly toys for children.

If you’re looking to become more environmentally friendly for future Easter celebrations and don’t want to buy any more plastic eggs, Encinitas Climate Dashboard recommends using wooden and cardboard eggs to cut down on unnecessary waste.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Man charged with murdering wife in Snyder County

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a man with murder after they say he shot his wife multiple times during a domestic dispute. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 1:00 p.m. on Monday police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Market Street for a report of shots fired.   As stated […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Heavy snow pulls power lines, sparks forest fires in Susquehanna

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The heavy, wet snow that fell Monday into Tuesday is causing more than just driving problems. “It’s crazy we had 70-degree weather the past couple of days,” said Charlotte Buchanan, manager at Pump Pantry. Now — a different story. A snowstorm toward the end of April created power outages at […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Cumberland County man charged with threatening to kill Biden, Trump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was indicted by a federal grand jury for threatening to kill President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that Mohamed Farah, a citizen of Somalia, threatened to assassinate President Biden in January 2022. The indictment […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Here's what to do when you see spotted lanternfly eggs

LOGANVILLE, Pa. — It's that time of year when you may see something strange that resembles white spots on your car. "About 2 weeks ago, I had noticed the spots on my car and I really hadn't thought much about it," said Christy Obetz, a Loganville resident. Obetz initially...
LOGANVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Easter Weekend#Plastic#Recycling#Bpa#Team Creme Egg#Girls Club#Facebook
WAFB

Get your Easter egg hunt on with BREC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warmer weather is on the way this weekend, and many of you may be looking for something the whole family can enjoy. BREC is hosting a series of events, including a two-hour easter egg hunt Saturday, Mar. 26. Organizers are hopping to see you and your family.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre duo arrested on drug conspiracy charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Wilkes-Barre residents are facing charges after officials say they participated in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to a release from the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Jerome Sturdivant and 39-year-old Alison Sawchak conspired to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine between August and October of 2020. The release also states that Sturdivant, […]
WBRE

St. Luke’s groundbreaking on a multi-million project

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multi-million dollar project in the Poconos broke ground Thursday. Monroe County and local officials celebrated the phase one groundbreaking of the Smithfield Gateway Project and they say it’s been years in the making. The long-awaited Smithfield Gateway Project held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday celebrating a new St. Luke’s university health […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Couple charged with endangering children, drugs found in residence

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators in Lycoming County arrested a couple after detectives discovered numerous narcotics in their residence, endangering children. According to the Old Lycoming Township Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Beech Street after narcotics detectives found dangerous living conditions while executing a search warrant for a […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Susquehanna County makes disaster emergency declaration due to snow

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Old man winter made a Spring return, hopefully for the last time this year, dumping several inches of snow across the region. Depending on where you live, you saw a little snow or places like Susquehanna County saw significant snowfall, Monday night. Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler lives there […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

ISP: Child’s body found in Washington County woods

WASHINGTON CO, Ind (WEHT) — Indiana State Police are looking for help to identify the remains of a boy found in eastern Washington County. Police say around 7:30 Saturday evening, an area resident found the body of a black male child near a roadway in a heavily wooded area. The resident told police they came […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WBRE

Severe Weather Awareness Week across the commonwealth

DONALDSON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Pennsylvania and the goal is to bring attention to the various types of severe weather that we face in NEPA. Flooding is one of the most common issues that we face throughout the year in Northeast Pennsylvania. Some communities like Tremont and […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Snyder County homicide investigation underway

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A homicide investigation is underway in Snyder County.   According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 1 p.m. on Monday police were dispatched to Market Street for a report of shots fired.   State police currently have one individual in custody and report that the public is not in danger […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy