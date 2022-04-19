Russia is refocusing its invasion of Ukraine to take full control over the country's eastern region. The messy patchwork of mask-wearing rules for air and public transit passengers. President Joe Biden believes his infrastructure plan will boost the supply chain and maintain lower prices. The independent autopsy in Patrick Lyoya’s death will be released. And what happened to spring? A winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast.

I’m Nicole , with Tuesday’s news.

🟦 The CDC has removed every country from its “Do Not Travel” list .

⚫ A Florida park ride was adjusted before a 14-year-old boy fell to his death, a report says .

⚡ Headache disorders affect more than half the world’s population, a new study says .

📝 She was denied valedictorian in 1984. Now she's getting the recognition .

💋 Jennifer Grey on the late Patrick Swayze and a nose job that made her feel "invisible."

Jennifer Grey, a cast member in the Amazon series "Red Oaks," poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury, Rich Fury/Invision/AP

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , economic opportunity reporter Charisse Jones looks at the employee push to continue work from home . You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Russia launches offensive in eastern Ukraine

The Ukrainian military's General Staff said Tuesday that Russian forces were focusing their efforts on taking full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east. It noted a "new phase of war" began Monday when "the occupiers made an attempt to break through our defenses along nearly the entire frontline ..." The group also said in a statement that "the Russian military has continued to blockade and shell Mariupol and to deal missile strikes on other cities." Russian forces started dropping bunker-buster bombs on a Mariupol steel plant where Ukrainians were refusing to surrender, a Ukrainian military official said Monday. In a video message Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that his people will continue to fight and "defend ourselves," adding, "We will do it every day." In recent days, Russia has reinforced its invading force in Ukraine, adding about 11 battalion tactical groups and as many as 11,000 troops, a senior U.S. Defense Department official said Monday.

Judge's ruling creates inconsistent, confusing transportation mask rules

The federal government said Monday passengers traveling on airplanes and other forms of public transportation won't be required to wear a face mask for now after a federal judge in Florida ruled the federal mask mandate exceeded the authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which failed to justify the order and didn't follow proper rulemaking procedures. A Biden administration official said the ruling means that, for now, the mask mandate is not in effect. The Transportation Security Administration said it won't enforce it. The official noted the CDC recommends people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings to fight the spread of COVID . A consequence of the decision is it has created a confusing patchwork of rules for passengers as they navigate airports and transit systems on Tuesday and going forward. Major airlines have dropped the mask requirement. Airports weren't as fast to do away with masks, with several expressing uncertainty about the ruling and taking a wait-and-see approach.

🟡 "Beyond troubling": Former, current Georgia officials have links to one of the largest human trafficking cases ever prosecuted .

💵 Is there a penalty for filing taxes late when you have a refund?

🏥 Families allege military medical mistakes killed their loved ones. They want reform .

🟣 Opinion: I went to an anti-abortion event and the confusing messages gave me the will to fight harder.

Biden pushes infrastructure plan to lower prices, strengthen supply chains

President Joe Biden is traveling to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Tuesday to discuss how investments in infrastructure will improve the country's ports and waterways. The president is expected to highlight how these investments will strengthen supply chains and keep goods moving to help lower prices. Biden's visit comes as Americans continue to face record-high gas prices and rising inflation rates. The soaring gas prices, climbing before the war in Ukraine but skyrocketing since, have underscored the challenge of transitioning the nation toward clean and renewable energy — a key part of Biden’s economic agenda. Biden has responded to the recent spike in gas prices by tapping into the nation's oil reserves, pushing the U.S. petroleum industry to boost production and courting despotic nations abroad for more oil to compensate for a ban on Russian energy imports he imposed.

Results of independent autopsy to be released in Patrick Lyoya's death

Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya , an unarmed Black man killed by police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said they will release results from an independent autopsy Tuesday. Details emerged last week about Lyoya after police released video of the fatal traffic stop , which occurred April 4. It shows Lyoya was shot by a white police officer after a struggle. Despite the Lyoya family asking for police to release the name of the officer, the department has not done so and no charges have been issued. The official autopsy report is being shared with state police and won't immediately be released to the public. But a separate autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz, a 95-year-old forensic pathologist who worked on investigations following the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., among other high-profile cases. One of the lawyers representing Lyoya's family is Ben Crump , who represented the families of Breonna Taylor , George Floyd and many others.

Dorcas Lyoya, the biological mother of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year old Black man who was shot and killed by a white Grand Rapids police officer following a traffic stop, and Patrick's father Peter Lyoya, both cry at a press conference held to respond to the videos of their son's killing on April 14, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Bill Pugliano, Getty Images

🛌 Nursing homes shutter, close wings amid COVID-19 staffing shortages .

🟠 Black women have left the U.S. for other countries in search of better quality of life, job opportunities, business ventures and more affordable health care .

👉 "Greatest pain": Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of his newborn son .

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Jon Super, AP

😱 A Michigan kindergartner brought tequila to school and shared it with classmates .

🔴 What is "period flu" and whether you should be concerned about it .

What happened to spring? Winter storm to blast Northeast

A winter storm is expected to make weather in the Northeast feel more like February than April on Tuesday . Heavy, accumulating snow is forecast to spread across portions of the region, Accuweather said. The snow is likely to cause travel disruptions, particularly in the mountains from West Virginia to northwestern New England, the forecaster added. Many areas are projected to see 6-12 inches of snow, and some spots could see as much as 2 feet, AccuWeather said. Snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour are possible. Closer to the coast, heavy rain and howling winds will dominate the weather headlines. Cities from Philadelphia to Portland, Maine, are at risk of a period of urban flooding, AccuWeather said.

📸 Photo of the day: The 2022 Boston Marathon 📸

Peres Jepchirchir crosses the finish line in the women’s division of the 2022 Boston Marathon Eric Canha, USA TODAY Sports

On the 50th anniversary of the first time women competed in the Boston marathon, the 2022 women’s race kept up the competition . In 1972, eight women finished the race. This year, 10 women have run under 2:23 and more than 12,000 women entered in this year’s field. Ababel Yesaneh of Ethiopia and Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya went back and forth over the final mile, one taking the lead and the other passing moments later. Jepchirchir pushed in the final moments to take first place.

Runners gathered to head from Hopkinton to Copley Square Monday after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 race and postponement from April 2021 to the fall of that year. There were only 198 days between Boston Marathons, with the field expanded from reduced pandemic levels back to 30,000 .

Evans Chebet of Kenya won the race in the men’s field for his first major marathon victory. Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair division.

Click here to see photos of the 2022 Boston Marathon .

