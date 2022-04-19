Loomis Public School

Every cold-weather town needs one of these without a doubt. We have one here in Bismarck, with the Fore Seasons Center over at Pebble Creek Golf Course 2525 N 19th Street. A great way to stay loose and hit some golf balls inside during those frigid days outside. Imagine one covering a whole stadium? That's what Minot University has relied on since 2018 when it was built. I remember when the open house was held for this wonder, Minot residents were so excited to see this project unfold over the turf at Herb Parker Stadium. How perfect, to be able to have their sports teams practice - golf, baseball, softball, and soccer - indoors. So before last week's blizzard came thundering down, the thought of the "bubble bursting" was never really an issue.

MINOT, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO