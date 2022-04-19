ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Mercedes-Benz launches second all-electric SUV

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz unveiled its EQS sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Tuesday, a 660 km (410-mile) range car that will be made in America and go on sale by autumn. Production of the EQS, the premium carmaker’s second electric SUV after its EQC, will begin at its...

