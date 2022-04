WABASH COUNTY, Ind. – All business tangible personal property tax returns must be filled in the Wabash County Assessor’s Office by May 16, 2021. Every person, including any firm, company, farmer, or individual owning, holding, possessing or controlling tangible personal property as of January 1 of any year, is required to file a personal property tax return each year. This includes all equipment that has been purchased to run your business. Do not get this confused with owning real estate property.

WABASH COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO