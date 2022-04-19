ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome to the Seacoast, President Biden

By Dan Alexander
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden will visit the Seacoast on Tuesday as part of his campaign to show the benefits of his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The president is on his second official trip to New Hampshire, and is due to arrive on...

WMUR.com

Two dozen protesters gather as Biden speaks in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — About two dozen people gathered Tuesday in Portsmouth to protest as President Joe Biden touted his infrastructure plan. The protesters waving signs and flags on Market Street included people from New Hampshire and other New England states. They said they feel the country is heading in the wrong direction under Biden's leadership.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Latino activists, lawmakers express outrage toward Sen. Hassan's southern border visit

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sen. Maggie Hassan’s recent trip to the U.S./Mexico border is causing an uproar among progressives in New Hampshire. They're taking offense not just at policy positions, such as asking the Biden administration to hold off on ending a rule that allows for rapid deportations, but also a video prominently featuring the border wall, something they say they'd expect from a Trump-supporting republican, not a democrat.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Star News Group

Student receives letter from President Biden

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Ronin Tauro, a fourth-grade student at Avon Elementary School has received an official thank-you letter from President Joe Biden after submitting a persuasive letter about environmental concerns.  Last year, when Ronin was in Kathy Howard’s third-grade class, he wrote a persuasive letter to President Joe Biden about saving the environment and conserving trees in the United States.
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ
Fox News

Biden is intentionally ignoring immigration law because he thinks vetting migrants is racist: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., condemned the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42 and allowing millions of people to illegally enter the U.S. on "The Story." SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I heard Ms. Psaki say the system is broken. Frankly, the Biden administration broke it. This isn't complicated. America has a legal immigration system. We admit about a million people a year, legally, into our country, more than any other nation in the world. Everybody wants to come to America. America is so great that even the workers who hate our country don't want to leave it. But we also have millions of people that try to come into our country illegally. Federal law says we are supposed to turn them away.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

No records kept of Biden's meetings in Delaware: Report

Freedom of Information Act requests for records of President Joe Biden's visitors in Delaware, where he spends a significant amount of time, have produced no documents, according to the New York Post. The newspaper reportedly asked for over a year's worth of records regarding the president's visitors at his Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
Salon

Sorry, New York Times: Republicans aren't "concerned" about democracy — they want to destroy it

As the 2022 midterms get underway, Democrats and Republicans are both canvassing communities and responding to what voters have to say. Democrats are hearing concerns about inflation and gas prices. In response, candidates are talking about ongoing efforts to curb costs, while highlighting low unemployment and other economic gains during President Joe Biden's first year and a half in office. Republicans are hearing from voters who are angry that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, and are repeating ridiculous conspiracy theories about Biden "stealing" it. Republicans, hearing the underlying racism and antipathy to democracy fueling those conspiracy theories, are responding by promising their supporters they will never allow another free and fair election again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives.But while losing to Joe Biden in November 2020 may have dented the one-term president’s pride and fuelled 18-months of lies about rigged ballot boxes, it now seems almost certain that Mr Trump will run again for the White House in 2024.Mr Trump has not stopped fundraising since moving from Washington DC to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, amassing a war chest of around $120m to support Republicans who backed his “Big Lie” to defeat those in the GOP...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
