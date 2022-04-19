ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

10th Anniversary CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour Draws to a Close

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 2 days ago

On Saturday, April 23 the sculptures currently on exhibit as a part of the Tenth Anniversary CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour will be removed by a group of community volunteers, to prepare the locations and...

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Where’s The Pie? This Iconic Northern Minnesota Roadside Sign Was Taken Down!

What's cool about the sign being taken down is that when the sign was taken down, it revealed some history hidden from view!. The post from Betty's Pies shows the process of taking the sign down, and revealing the original Betty's Pies sign underneath the current sign! Other than the color, the older sign is a lighter shade of blue, nothing has changed! Since 1956, Betty's Pies has had essentially the same sign, hanging out along Highway 61.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mayo falcon lays its first egg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The peregrine falcon nesting on top of the Mayo Building has laid her first egg. The Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program captured it on video at 10:37 am Tuesday. Up to three additional eggs are expected, laid one to two days apart. To view the webcam...
ANIMALS
Las Cruces Sun-News

'Heart and History' walking tours underway

LAS CRUCES - To encourage walking and enjoying the historic buildings in Downtown Las Cruces, the City’s Community Development Department has begun conducting “Heart and History” walking tours on the first and third Friday of every month. The next walking tour will be Friday, April 1. The...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Mankato, MN
North Mankato, MN
Government
Mankato, MN
Entertainment
City
North Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Yards Uprooted By Hungry Large Critters After Snow Melt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s about time for spring yard work to begin, but some Minneapolis neighbors are facing backyards uprooted, left with big patches of dirt. Two homes in the Linden Hills neighborhood in southwest Minneapolis woke up to this muddy mess in their yards this week. Matthew Eickman, CEO of Abra Kadabra Environmental Services, says this much yard damage is rare after the spring melt, but not unheard of. “To me it looks like something’s looking for food,” said Eickman. “It appears as if a larger animal was kind of pulling out all of the grass back. Looks like there was some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

One of the Most Endangered Rivers in U.S. is Right Here in Minnesota

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but it's one of our rivers that has just been named one of the most endangered in the country. Here in the North Star State, we're proud of our access to clean, clear water, right? Whether it's the water we use for drinking, bathing or cooking, or recreation when we head out on one of our 10,000 lakes (which is actually closer to 11,840 lakes), we have some of the best access to water anywhere it would seem.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Bird Flu Having ‘Devastating’ Impact On Minnesota Raptors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The highly-contagious avian flu is having a devastating impact on Minnesota raptors. The University of Minnesota Raptor Center has reported 23 positive cases of bird flu in bald eagles, red tail hawks and great horned owls. Those numbers are from the last three weeks. Great horned owls are a special site at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, if you’re lucky enough to see them. “They’re just very majestic and gorgeous,” said Minneapolis resident Kelly Kellner. “You always know when the babies are here and where the owls are at. Everybody let’s everybody else know.” But the community is mourning the loss...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hy-Vee Scraps Plans To Build 5 Stores In Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hy-Vee announced it’s scrapping plans to build five retail stores in the Twin Cities. The supermarket giant had initially planned to build in Farmington, Chaska, Blaine, Maple Grove, and West St. Paul. “The sites are not properly situated for the company’s new 150,000-square-foot or larger stores,” a Hy-Vee spokesperson said in a statement. The company will now aim to sell those parcels of land. Hy-Vee is now focusing on projects with larger blueprints that can accommodate new departments including grocery pickup options. (credit: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images) “We’ve determined that there is a need for larger store formats...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Softball#Sculptures#The City Centers#Keyc News 12#Ktoe News#Msu
KDHL AM 920

Owatonna Softball Off to Blistering Start on the Season

About the only thing that has stopped the Owatonna High School girls' fastpitch softball team so far this season is Mother Nature. The Monday, April 18 game scheduled at Bloomington Jefferson was postponed by the chilly, breezy conditions and is scheduled to be made up later in the season. Entering...
OWATONNA, MN
WausauPilot

Woodson Art Museum readies for 10 days of glassmaking demonstrations

WAUSAU – Beginning April 29, 10 days of glassmaking demonstrations will complement two glass exhibitions on view at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau. Glowing, molten glass will be transformed into sparkling objects throughout the narrated glassmaking demonstrations, April 29-May 8, in the Corning Museum of Glass Mobile Hot Shop, a fully functioning glassmaking studio on wheels, that will set up shop on the Woodson Art Museum’s campus, 700 N. 12th St.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
AM 1390 KRFO

One Amazing Benefit of Our Cool Spring This Year in Minnesota

If you'd like some warmer weather to finally arrive in Minnesota, at least there IS one benefit of the cool weather we've been experiencing so far this year. As it turns out, while many of us would like the weather to finally warm up for good this spring here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, so would the many mosquitoes that are set to breed this spring. And, the cooler spring weather we've been experience could just mean that there won't be as many of Minnesota's State Bird mosquitoes to bug us later this summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Edina Residents, Stow Your Mower During ‘No Mow May’

Originally published April 19 EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Looking for an excuse not to mow your lawn? If you’re an Edina resident, the city is offering you a good one. With its “No Mow May” program, Edina is seeking residents in owner-occupied or rented properties to skip mowing their lawns for the month of May. The city said the purpose is “to protect pollinator food and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring.” Residents can register their lawn online, then pick up a yard sign from Edina City Hall to advertise their participation. “Participating in No Mow May supports all of Minnesota’s pollinators – Minnesota pollinators include native bees, honeybees, ants, flies, beetles, birds, butterflies and more,” the city said. “Avoiding mowing protects overwinter habitat for native bees, and allows plants rich in nectar and other nutrients to grow as pollinator food at a time when pollinators need it most.” Renters will need their landlord’s consent, the city said. Lawns will need to be back in compliance with city ordinances by June 15.
EDINA, MN
96.7 The River

Should Minnesotans Be Taking Down Bird Feeders?

With the many reports of avian flu in the state of Minnesota, should we still be filling our bird feeders? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shared an update on avian influenza on April 15th that answered that question:. Should I take down my bird feeders?. We do not have...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota tourism agency looks to new soccer team to attract tourists

Fans of Minnesota's new women's soccer team will see taxpayer-funded sales pitches about visiting the state on the pitch itself.Driving the news: Tourism agency Explore Minnesota recently inked a $65,000 sponsorship deal with Aurora FC that includes prominent placement on players' jerseys. The team, which debuted its new jerseys earlier this month, kicks off its season in late May as part of USL W, a new preprofessional league aimed at elevating and investing in women's soccer across the United States.Details: Under the agreement, which the agency disclosed following a request from Axios, Explore Minnesota's logo will be on both home...
MLS
CBS Minnesota

Lawmakers Break Ground On Project To Widen Highway 14 In Southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and other Minnesota lawmakers participated Tuesday in a groundbreaking ceremony for a project to widen Highway 14 in southern Minnesota. The project will expand 12.5 miles of the highway between New Ulm and Nicollet, making it a continuous four-lane highway between New Ulm and Rochester. “Highway 14 has long been considered one of the most dangerous roads in the country. As a former member of Congress from southern Minnesota, and as someone who has lost a neighbor on this road, this issue is deeply personal,” Walz said. “That’s why I was proud to join...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Feed the birds, but clean the feeders, local birders say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ornithologist David Swanson said it’s safe to feed wild birds at yard feeders but it’s important to clean those feeders. Although avian flu has been found in waterfowl and in domestic flocks of turkey and chickens, “I haven’t really heard any evidence the songbirds are getting it,” Swanson said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy